Bill Cotterell: Democrats’ problem: People aren’t buying their product | Opinion

Of all the things the Florida Democratic Party has going against it in these midterm elections, voter registration looks like the most ominous.

It’s not just the raw numbers, it’s the trend of political preferences. Things are going up for the GOP and down for the Democrats.

Bottom line: A Republican registration advantage of about 200,000 when the primaries are held next month.

Democrats have found some glimmer of hope in the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried encourages Republican and independent voters to become Democrats, and has hammered at U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s past “pro-life” positions, in their race to oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall.

Abortion is hot right now, but polls show inflation, gas prices and crime motivate more voters. And most who care strongly about it, either way, were already going to support the more liberal or conservative nominee in November.

Division of Elections charts indicate the Democrats held a lead of 97,215 statewide two years ago. But by early 2021, the Republicans were on top by 43,102.

And as of May 1, that lead rose to nearly 176,000. Over two years, total registration fell from 14.5 million to 14.2 million — mostly due to people dying, moving away or letting registration expire — but Republicans lost only 83,000 voters while Democratic registration was down by over 356,000.

More from Bill Cotterell:

Florida just made it illegal to crank up the volume while driving. But will it stick?

Abortion ruling can help Democrats. But what about inflation, crime and gas prices?

Republicans have run Florida since Gov. Jeb Bush beat Buddy MacKay in 1998, but it took a couple decades for registration to catch up with voter performance. President Obama carried the state twice, but so did Donald Trump in the most recent presidential races.

The Democrats, already a stark minority in the state House and Senate, didn’t even field candidates in several legislative races this year. Not long ago, it was the GOP that let powerful Democrats go unopposed or put up hopeless long shot candidates.

If you look at it like Ford vs. Chevy, or Coke vs. Pepsi, it seems Floridians just aren’t buying what the Democrats are offering. A recent Monmouth University poll pegged President Biden’s approval rating at 36%, so there’s no reason to think Democratic fortunes will rebound soon.

Inflation, which the Biden White House called “transitory” last year, is running 8.6%. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that red states are far outpacing blue states in job recovery.

Since the start of the pandemic, states run by Republicans have added 341,000 jobs while those run by Democrats were still down 1.3 million in May. Those aren’t numbers that swing states into the red or blue column, but the trend is a bragging point.

Midterm elections are always bad for the president’s party.

In 1994, President Clinton’s first midterm election, Republicans flipped eight seats in the Senate and 54 in the U.S. House and gained 10 governors. In President Obama’s first midterm, 2010, Republicans took over both chambers of Congress with a net gain of 63 seats.

The GOP will surely win the House this year and the Senate is up for grabs. But there probably won’t be such a seismic shift this year — not because the Democrats are strong, but because the Republicans have nominated some bizarre people in other states.

So, Florida is no longer politically purple. As Politico said in its Florida Playbook last week, “DeSantis’ prediction that Florida will no longer be a battleground state after this year’s election is moving closer into view.”

Bill Cotterell is a retired Tallahassee Democrat capitol reporter who writes a twice-weekly column. He can be reached at bcotterell@tallahassee.com