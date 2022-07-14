Race to help provide clean water in Kenya to take place in Waynesboro

A run is set in Waynesboro on Aug. 27 to help raise money to provide clean water in Kenya.

“It’s a 7-miler and a 5K run and walk,” said event organizer Jeff Rock. “I had the opportunity to walk it and it’s a beautiful route. We would like to have 200 to 250 racers and make this an annual event, if everything goes well. The great part about this is that it connects local and global, by running in the race you're helping people across the world.”

In 2013, Rock started working with the organization Clean Water Kenya.

“I initially just wanted to help get it up and running, and all these years later I am the president of Clean Water Kenya,” Rock said. "It's a great organization."

Events like the one in Waynesboro help establish clean water in remote villages where access is limited.

“Clean Water Kenya provides 1.8 million gallons of clean water daily in the western villages of Kenya like Masai,” Rock said. “They are small villages with a population of about 150 to 200 people in the village. We also help establish schools and medial clinics for the villages.”

Rock, who is a founding member of Jeff Rock Consulting LLC and an adjunct business professor at Wilson College in Chambersburg and at Penn State Mont Alto, said that drilling wells is not always an option in certain parts of Africa. So Clean Water Kenya purchases filtration devices from a company in Kenya to clean and purify the water supplies available.

According to Clean Water Kenya's website, the Chujio water filter is a CPF, or ceramic pot filter. Based on the Potters For Peace model, they are manufactured locally in Limuru, Kenya, of a mixture by weight of terra-cotta clay, sand and sawdust. After press forming, the filters are low-fired at between 860-1,000 degrees Centigrade (1,472-1,832 Fahrenheit), then dipped in a water-colloidal silver solution. This solution is the agent that kills the bacteria in the water.

These filters can produce 2-3 liters of clean water per hour depending on water turbidity and last up to 5 years. The Center for Disease Control has documented a reduction in diarrheal incidence at 60-70%. These filters are low-tech, easy-to-maintain and eliminate 99.88% of all waterborne disease agents.

The race, which is done on the same day as International Day by Mainstreet Waynesboro Inc. will take place with a 7:30 a.m. start out of Main Street Park.

“Mainstreet Waynesboro is happy to partner with Clean Water Kenya to host International Day downtown during our Market at the Park farmers market,” said Bill Kohler, director of economic development for Mainstreet Waynesboro.

“We plan to feature several additional vendors who sell hand-made items from around the world at our market, and will be hosting as many food trucks with international cuisine as we can fit in the parking area of Main Street Park that day,” Kohler said.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks, he said. Mainstreet Waynesboro can be found online at www.mainstreetwaynesboro.org.

For more information on Clean Water Kenya and to sign up for the races visit them online at www.cleanwaterkenya.com.