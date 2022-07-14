ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Happening? Here are 12 things to do in the Fayetteville area this weekend

By Akira Kyles, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
From stageshows to farmers markets, there is plenty to do in the Fayetteville area during the third weekend in July.

Sweet Tea Shakespeare presents a production of Shakespeare's "Pericles" runs Thursday through July 24. The stageplay tells the story of a prince finding his way in the ancient Mediterranean.

The "Pericles, Prince of Tyre" production is held alongside Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" and Party at Jay's, an adaptation by local writers of F. Scott' Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby."

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Sweet Tea Shakespeare, 321 Arch St. Tickets can be purchased through the event's website at sweetteashakespeare.com/tickets/. General admission is $22.

Here are 11 other events in the Fayetteville area:

Shops N' Hops at Gaston Brewing

Gaston Brewing Company holds its Shops N' Hops Evening Bazaar 6-9 p.m. Friday at Gaston Brewing Taproom, 421 Chicago Drive, Suite 107 in Fayetteville.

The event includes local vendors, live music brews, food trucks and raffle drawings.

Youth Empowerment Group

Fayetteville Pride hosts its monthly meeting for youth ages 12 to 19 from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.

The event aims to provide a safe space to engage and empower one another. Participants are encouraged to explore their identity, interpersonal development and skills through artistic expression.

Participants can register for the event through a Google form by the organization. Email youth@fayettevillepride.org for more information.

Kids' Summer Reading Program

Shon's Story, a YouTube channel, presents Kids' Summer Reading Program Wednesdays through July 20, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County, 301 Hay St.

The free program is for children ages 2-10 years old. The event includes story time with Tashonda McCormick of Shon's Stories, crafts for kids to take home with all supplies provided and a choice of two free books to take home each week.

Huske After Hours

Huske Hardware House Restaurant & Brewing Company, 405 Hay St., hosts its Huske After Hours event 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday.

The event features multiple local DJs to perform throughout the evening.

The event is limited to those ages 21 and over with club attire only and a $10 admission.

WWII Exhibition

The Airborne & Special Operations Museum, 100 Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville, presents the World War II Exhibition until Nov. 13.

The exhibition started July 6 available to view 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free.

Garden Gone Wild

Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd., in Fayetteville, hosts its Garden Gone Wild Topiary Exhibit from Friday through Sunday.

On Friday, activities include music in the garden, a vendor market and viewing of the film "A Man Named Pearl." Maidens & Monsters Face and Body Art will be face painting and making balloon animals for purchase. Admission is free, 5-9 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a workshop/lecture by Michael Gibson, Pearl Fryar Topiary Garden at 10:30 a.m, The workshop is included with garden admission. Pre-registration is required and can be completed through their form.

On the last day, people can enjoy the topiaries during regular garden hours, noon-5 p.m. and a scavenger hunt for children.

Come see the trains

The Cape Fear Railroaders showcase their model trains from noon-4 p.m. Saturday at the Fascinate-U Children's Museum, 16 Green St., Fayetteville.

The trains will be on display on the first and third Saturday of the month. Admission is free unless you stay to play in the museum.

Fayetteville After Five

The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival presents Fayetteville After Five 5-11 p.m. at Festival Park in downtown Fayetteville.

The free event will feature musical performances Throwback Collaboration Band and Rivermist. There will also be multiple food trucks including Carolina Moe's BBQ, Nia's Frozen Desserts and Tanks & Franks.

Apple Pie Tasting

The Fayetteville Pie Company presents an Apple Pie Baking Contest 5-7 p.m. Saturday at 253 Westwood Shopping Center.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Each ticket comes with two 3-inch savory cutie pies and a drink of your choice including the adult variety. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample 10 apple pies from local contestants and vote for your favorite.

Hope Mills Family Fun Day

Hope Mills Prime Movers hosts Hope Mills Family Fun Day from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Hope Mils Golf Course, 3625 Golfview Road in Hope Mills.

The event will feature field day activities, a kids zone, free yoga session, vendors, food trucks, beer garden presented by Dirtbag Ales Brewery and Taproom and a family photoshoot for $5.

The main event will be a sumo suit wrestling competition. Registration starts at 10 and the competition begins at 11. Participants must be 18 and up. The winner will receive a gift basket and trophy.

Mother and Son Date Night

Grace Helping Others Inc. presents Mother & Son Date Night from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Kiwanis Recreational Center, 352 Devers St. in Fayetteville.

The dress code is semi-formal, and there will be a prize for the best-dressed mother and son duo.

Ticket prices range from $10-$45 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Staff writer Akira Kyles can be reached at akyles@gannett.com.

