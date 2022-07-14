ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Identity of woman found floating in Boca-area canal baffles PBSO detectives 42 years later

By Hannah Phillips, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
The woman was found naked and stabbed in the Hillsboro Canal in June 1980. She had a slight overbite and she may have been a mom. The rest is elusive.

BOCA RATON — Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies found a woman's body floating in the Hillsboro Canal in the summer of 1980. Forty-two years after the discovery, her identity remains a mystery.

Deputies believe the woman is a victim of a homicide. Her body was found naked and stabbed in a canal west of State Route 411 on June 30, 1980, according to The Palm Beach Post's archives. Detectives said she was likely dumped in the canal 10 days before she was found.

Murder in Palm Beach:What happened to Lena Teinila?

Finally identified:Was girl who vanished in 1972 a serial killer's victim? PBSO IDs remains, seeks answers

Guilty verdict:'Justice sometimes takes a long time': Man found guilty in 1990 North Palm Beach cold case murder

A forensic anthropologist at Florida Atlantic University believed she was somewhere between 19 and 25 years old when she was killed. Her image has evolved over decades from rough pencil sketches to detailed digital renderings depicting a young Hispanic woman with dark hair, brown eyes and a slight overbite.

She was about 5 feet 3 inches and 120 pounds, according to PBSO. She may have bore one or more children.

A forensic dentist discovered unique crowns on some of the woman's teeth and worked with detectives in 1980 to distribute her dental charts in flyers across Florida, in hopes that a dentist might recognize them.

"You can't look for a suspect if you don't know who the victim is," said Sgt. Jerry Arbor in the month following her death. "You have to have a starting point."

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Detective John Cogburn at 561-688-4063, or at cogburnj@pbso.org.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

