How many Army soldiers have been kicked out for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Of the nearly 1,300 regular Army soldiers who have separated from the military for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, it is unknown how many of those are Fort Bragg soldiers.

In a statement last week, a spokesman for Fort Bragg’s 18th Airborne Corps said the Army is not releasing data from individual installations.

According to Army-wide counts as of July 7, 1,299 soldiers have separated from the Army following the Department of Defense’s mandate that all service members receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Army budget documents show there are about 486,490 soldiers in the regular Army for the fiscal year 2021.

Fort Bragg is the largest military installation by population in the world and is the home of the airborne and special operations forces, with about 49,000 military personnel.

Another 12,999 soldiers in the Army National Guard and 7,033 Reserve soldiers have refused the vaccine, according to Army data.

As of Thursday, 3,085 temporary vaccine exemptions have been granted to Army soldiers, as another 7,767 have been granted for the National Guard and 6,547 for the Reserve.

Army data shows that out of 742 permanent medical exemption requests in the regular Army, 23 have been granted, and out of 53 Guard requests, six have been granted.

No medical exemptions have been granted out of the Reserve’s 297 requests.

Out of 4,782 Army religious exemption requests, 19 have been approved. No religious exemptions have been granted out of the National Guard’s 1,1141 requests and Reserves’ 1,778 requests.

Bragg soldier sues DOD

After Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in August, Staff Sgt. Daniel Robert, a Fort Bragg infantryman, joined Marine Staff Sgt. Hollie Mulvihill, an air traffic controller at Marine Corps New River Air Station in Jacksonville, in filing a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Colorado seeking to override the mandate.

They named Austin and the U.S. Department of Defense, the Department of Health and Human Services and its secretary, Xavier Becerra, and the Food and Drug Administration and its acting secretary, Janet Woodcock, as defendants.

Austin’s Aug. 24 order states that after consulting with medical experts and leaders, it was determined the vaccine is necessary to “protect the force and defend the American people.” The order states that only licensed vaccines shall be used going forward.

Robert’s and Mulvihill’s lawsuit states they both contracted COVID-19 and recovered, and that their natural immunity should suffice instead of the vaccine.

In their response to the lawsuit, the Army noted that the Department of Defense immunization program has been in place for decades and requires all service members to receive nine immunizations and a possible additional eight “depending on circumstances like deployment.”

The Army said that “immunization requirements have been commonplace in the military for generations and are critical to reducing infectious disease morbidity and mortality in the armed forces where service members must routinely operate in close quarters.”

The Army and Department of Defense said that COVID-19 vaccines are safe based on the FDA’s review during a Pfizer clinical trial of about 46,000 participants and more than 350 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered between December 2020 and August 2021.

Colorado District Judge Raymond Moore ruled in favor of the Army Jan. 11, but an appeal was filed in February.

In their appeal, attorneys for Robert and Mulvihill argued in a June motion that the Pfizer vaccine is unlicensed and raised concerns about 1,291 side effects from Pfizer’s vaccines including strokes, heart damage, blood clots or paralysis.

In a response filed in May, the Army argued that Mulvihill has a temporary medical exemption from the vaccination requirement, and Robert has a pending request for an administrative exemption from the requirement.

“The plaintiffs’ assertions of injury are speculative and contingent,” the response stated. “Not only was plaintiffs’ suit instituted before COVID-19 vaccination was even required for service members, neither plaintiff is currently required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.