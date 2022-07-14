ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Market Snapshot: Oakwood Villas, Woodland Village neighboring communities that feel like one

By Chris Angermann
 4 days ago
Oakwood Villas and Woodland Village, two condo neighborhoods in South Bradenton across the street from each other, have a lot in common. Both are single-story condo enclaves that share a great location, strong neighborly spirit, similar amenities, attractive surroundings and – at least until recently – affordability.

First developed on the north side in the early 1970, Oakwood Villas has 89 condos in stand-alone and attached units, which range in size from just under 1,000 to 1,300 square feet of living space. All residences have two bedrooms and one or two bathrooms, as well as attached carports.

A curvy interior thoroughfare, Live Oak Circle, meanders from the main entrance on 26th Street West to a secondary access point on 51st Avenue West. There are also tow small side streets. The community clubhouse, swimming pool and shuffleboard courts overlook a large pond which marks the western extent of the neighborhood.

Across the street to the south, Woodland Village has 60 or so condos in paired villas and one stand-alone single-family home. Grouped around four cul-de-sacs off 51st Avenue West, some of the dwellings have garages while others have attached carports. Mature trees provide lush, tropical greenery throughout. The community clubhouse and pool are at the southern reaches of the neighborhood.

“People love the trees, landscaping and convenient location – close to downtown Bradenton,” said Cheryl Roberts, a Realtor with Michael Saunders & Company, who has a pending sale there. “It has a lot of charm.”

“Our side has mostly palms, they have oak trees – more shade, slightly larger floor plans and bigger carports,” said Joseph McDonald, a Realtor with Michael Saunders & Company. He recently bought a condo unit in Oakwood Villas.

“I was renting in Sarasota and saw this place come on the market,” he recalled. “On the spur of the moment, I took a look at it and put in an offer. The price was good – $135,000. Although it needed some love, I knew there was value in it.”

McDonald bought the condo in March of this year and renovated it over the course of the next 45 days, redoing the kitchen and bathroom. His partner, Jeffrey Cochran, also an agent with Michael Saunders, who owned a house in Palmetto, purchased and renovated a unit as well.

“It was amazing to find something as affordable in Bradenton,” said McDonald. “Since we bought here, there have been seven other units sold, each of them going for a higher price. The last one, unrenovated, went for $205,000. We have all but doubled our investment already.”

He continued, “I have friends on the other side of the coast and in Chicago who want to get in here. I’m keeping a list!”

Although neither Oakwood Villas or Woodland Village is age-restricted, the population tends to be older, a mix of retirees and some people still working. “About half of Oakwood Villas has snowbird, including people from Canada and residents who travel during the summer months.” McDonald explained.

At the same time, both neighborhoods are changing as longtime residents are leaving or passing away. “I realized Oakwood Villas was a community in transition when I arrived,” said McDonald. “Younger people are moving in.”

Both neighborhoods have a strong sense of community. “People in Woodland Village are super-friendly. They walk their dogs, wave to each other and look out for one another’s homes when they’re on vacation,” said Roberts.

McDonald agreed. “Neighbors were very friendly and talked to me, even during my first visit. All the full-time residents know each other.”

HOA fees for Woodland Village are $343 a month. In Oakwood Villas, which has private roads, the dues are around $50 higher and vary according to square footage. The fees for both communities cover painting of the exterior of the condos, roof repair, landscaping, pest control and the amenities. The maintenance-free aspect makes it convenient for seasonal resident who can count on their properties being taken care of.

Currently, there are no properties on the market in either community. When condos come up for sale, they go quickly. The last sale in Woodland Village prior to Roberts’ unit occurred over a year ago, in June of 2021. Her condo listing, under contract now, went in a couple of weeks and had multiple offers.

“In Woodland Village many homes are transferred within families,” said Roberts.

“I would never sell my unit, even after living here for five to seven years,” said McDonald. “Maybe rent it out.”

