Lancaster, OH

Keith and Judy Hood take over food and beverage business at the Lancaster Country Club

By Jeff Barron, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago
LANCASTER — O'Huids Gaelic Pub owners Keith and Judy Hood have taken over all food and beverage services at the Lancaster Country Club.

They have rehabilitated the kitchen in the clubhouse. The clubhouse building also houses a large dining hall and ballroom, which the Hoods are also responsible for. They now operate the country club's Hickory & Thistle pub, snack bar and the Halfway House. The latter is located midway on the golf course to serve golfers during play.

A group of 26 local residents bought the country club at 3100 Country Club Drive in November for $1.7 million. The clubhouse had shut down operations in August and the country club closed around the first of September.

"Our commitment to the ownership group was to get the kitchen and pub, snack bar and Halfway House up to service the golfing community and the pool community," Keith Hood said. "And then participate in any food and beverage services as required to support golf outings."

He said this is a big undertaking for he and his wife. They expect have 30 to 40 employees during peak season, including chef Berk Gilkerson.

"Our intent is to build the business and add additional restaurant services," Hood said. "We expect to have another brand of restaurant that operates out the clubhouse at some point in time this year. The goal is to have a clubhouse that has a pub and a restaurant and is capable of banquet services year-round, not just attached to the golf season of roughly March 15 to November 15."

Hood said the course is fully public now and is available to all members of the community. He said the reception among customers has been good the last several weeks, especially from former club members.

"I can't tell you how many times I get a comment saying, 'Oh, I grew up here. I spent my summers out here'" Hood said. "They're just tickled that the clubhouse and the golf and pool offerings are back and part of the community. We've received a tremendous amount of support from that group of folks."

He said the new venture should not affect O'Huids in any way. That restaurant is located at 167 W. Main St.

"I think they play well off of each other," Hood said. "O'Huids has it's own niche and we're not trying to draw away from anything in town. What excites us is it's a 1909-established golf course and it's a beautiful old clubhouse that's capable of offering services that O'Huids just simply can't offer."

The country club's golf course has seen multiple facelifts throughout its life.

Built in 1909, the nine-hole course was redesigned by Scottish golf architect Donald Ross in 1926. The second-nine holes were added in 1959 and were redesigned by The Donald Ross Society in the 1980s to replicate Ross's style of design.

