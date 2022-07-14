White Plains playground reopens after renovations; lifestyle store coming to Rye Brook

Playground at Battle of White Plains Park, White Plains

Where: Battle Avenue and Whitney Street

What's it about?: Renovations to the Battle of White Plains Park Playground are complete and ready for kids.

The playground has two sections: one designed for toddlers ages 2 to 5 and another for children ages 5 to 12. For the younger children, according to a release, there is a "log stack climber, wiggle ladder, arch bridge, storefront panel, double swirl slide and toddler swings with bucket seats." For the older children, there is a seven-post Netplex play system, a playground that utilizes nets and levels.

"Parks are an extremely important amenity and the city takes pride in providing quality active and passive recreation spaces for its residents," White Plains Mayor Tom Roach said in a release. "This investment at Battle of White Plains Park is part of our ongoing commitment to our parks."

In addition to the new playgrounds, the park also has new picnic tables which were donated to the park by the Westchester/Putnam Central Labor Body AFL - CIO (American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations).

Madison Niche, Rye Brook

Where: Rye Ridge Shopping Center, Ridge and Bowman Avenues

When: Coming fall 2022

What's it about?: Started by Karen McAvoy in 2012 and named for her daughter Madison, Madison's Niche offers clothes, home décor, gifts and more. A Long Island-based company, the Rye Brook location will be the first in Westchester County and the first outside of Long Island. They have five other locations in Huntington, Stony Brook, Gardeny City, Plainview and Sayville.

"We want to share our passion for styling, fashion, home décor and gifts with the Westchester community," Karen McAvoy said. "We can't wait to become part of the Rye Ridge family."

Madison's Niche will be housed in 3,000 square foot space once occupied by Dusty Rose, which had been in the storefront for over 30 years. There is no official opening date set for the new store.

For more information on Madison's Niche, check out madisonsniche.com.