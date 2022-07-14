ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

4 local players prepping for their moment in Friday's IFCA North/South Football All-Star Classic

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 4 days ago
As the North and South teams gear up for the Indiana Football Coaches Association's annual all-star game, a player from Martinsville, another from Monrovia and two Decatur Central, are selections who have one foot in the past and another in the future.

On one hand, they're preparing for the next step in their career with a college football season rapidly approaching. On the other, they've still got one last high school football game to play.

For Martinsville standout Westyn Pemberton, he's been prepping for his first season with the Dayton Flyers. Monrovia's Jett Massey has been doing the same for Wabash College. The Hawks' have Foster Wertz (Muskingum University) and Chaikou Diallo (Davidson) representing them.

The four are spending the week at the University of Indianapolis before joining forces as part of the South roster for the big game on Friday. The South region currently leads the all-time series 28-26 over their northern counterparts. Last season, the South team won big, 45-7. Prior to that, the North team had won five straight.

So, guided by Mount Vernon's Vince Lidy, Pemberton, Massey, Wertz and Diallo are looking to help replicate last year's outing.

56th Annual Murat Shrine North/South Football All Star Classic

Date: Friday, July 15.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Ben Davis High School

Preview: As always, the All-Star game should be a fun one to watch, and a fun one for the players to compete in. Both sides are stacked fairly heavy, but the South roster might have a bit more firepower, especially on the defensive end. Pemberton, who is accustomed to a hybrid spot at linebacker and safety, is flexible enough to be used wherever the defense needs him. Massey is among a group of four talented defensive lineman and will get his time to shine when called upon. Having Diallo in the secondary ties the three levels nicely, having three local defensive players in each key position.

On the offensive side, offensive lineman Foster Wertz will have the task of protecting Mount Vernon's Gehrig Slunaker and Lawrenceburg's Garrett Yoon at the quarterback position. In the backfield, he'll be opening gaps for running backs Chris Rogers (South Dearborn), Keagan LaBelle (Mount Vernon), Jamari Pamplin (Centerville) and Ray Brodie (Evansville Memorial).

In any case, the four will be wrapping up star studded high school careers before making the leap into the world of college football. Pemberton finished his Martinsville career with 443 tackles (137 in 2021), 17.5 for loss, eight forced fumbles and four interceptions.

A consistent disruptor, Massey accumulated 124 tackles, 25 for loss (10 in 2021), seven sacks and a forced fumble during his four-year career with Monrovia. Diallo had a career total of 112 tackles (Led DC with 65 in 2021), six forced fumbles, four interceptions and a blocked field goal and punt.

Wertz's impact on offense isn't statistically measurable, but he played a major role on Decatur Central team's that consistently flirted with making a state championship. He did play a role on defense, though, with 83 tackles, six for loss, during his career.

Whether an Artesian, Bulldog or Hawk, the honor of playing in the all-star game is a special one. Plenty have gone on to do great things on the collegiate level, these four have the potential to do so. Through their hard work, they've ensured their final high school game will be one to remember.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

Comments / 0

 

Travel Maven

This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pie in Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to sugar cream pie, the Hoosier state is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Henry County collision sends semi tumbling over interstate bridge

HENRY COUNTY, Indiana — One person was airlifted to a hospital after a collision sent a semi tractor-trailer over a bridge and down an embankment. The Henry County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. Friday on Interstate 70 near Wilbur Wright Road, which is around the 131 mile marker.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Recount confirms Glynn narrow winner of Indiana House District 32 Republican primary

After a recount, the results of the Republican primary race for the Indiana House District 32 seat did not change. The recount confirmed that Fred Glynn, a Hamilton County councilor from Carmel, narrowly defeated Suzie Jaworowski, a Fishers resident and former state director for President Donald Trump’s campaign. “I...
townepost.com

Towne Post Network Announces Muncie, Indiana Expansion

The Towne Post Network (townepost.com) is excited to announce that it has just signed its 19th franchise agreement for the Delaware County, Indiana territory with Ball State University alum Jeff Hern. Leveraging print, social media, search engine marketing, and programmatic advertising – the new Muncie Magazine will redefine how residents...
MUNCIE, IN
WFYI

DigIndy Tunnel System reaches another milestone

The White River and Lower Pogues Run tunnels in the DigIndy project opened this week. Citizens Energy Group spokesperson Laura O’Brien said more than half of the DigIndy Tunnel System is now operating. “Now we have a total of four of the system’s six tunnels online and in operation,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
