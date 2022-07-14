4 local players prepping for their moment in Friday's IFCA North/South Football All-Star Classic

As the North and South teams gear up for the Indiana Football Coaches Association's annual all-star game, a player from Martinsville, another from Monrovia and two Decatur Central, are selections who have one foot in the past and another in the future.

On one hand, they're preparing for the next step in their career with a college football season rapidly approaching. On the other, they've still got one last high school football game to play.

For Martinsville standout Westyn Pemberton, he's been prepping for his first season with the Dayton Flyers. Monrovia's Jett Massey has been doing the same for Wabash College. The Hawks' have Foster Wertz (Muskingum University) and Chaikou Diallo (Davidson) representing them.

The four are spending the week at the University of Indianapolis before joining forces as part of the South roster for the big game on Friday. The South region currently leads the all-time series 28-26 over their northern counterparts. Last season, the South team won big, 45-7. Prior to that, the North team had won five straight.

So, guided by Mount Vernon's Vince Lidy, Pemberton, Massey, Wertz and Diallo are looking to help replicate last year's outing.

56th Annual Murat Shrine North/South Football All Star Classic

Date: Friday, July 15.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Ben Davis High School

Preview: As always, the All-Star game should be a fun one to watch, and a fun one for the players to compete in. Both sides are stacked fairly heavy, but the South roster might have a bit more firepower, especially on the defensive end. Pemberton, who is accustomed to a hybrid spot at linebacker and safety, is flexible enough to be used wherever the defense needs him. Massey is among a group of four talented defensive lineman and will get his time to shine when called upon. Having Diallo in the secondary ties the three levels nicely, having three local defensive players in each key position.

On the offensive side, offensive lineman Foster Wertz will have the task of protecting Mount Vernon's Gehrig Slunaker and Lawrenceburg's Garrett Yoon at the quarterback position. In the backfield, he'll be opening gaps for running backs Chris Rogers (South Dearborn), Keagan LaBelle (Mount Vernon), Jamari Pamplin (Centerville) and Ray Brodie (Evansville Memorial).

In any case, the four will be wrapping up star studded high school careers before making the leap into the world of college football. Pemberton finished his Martinsville career with 443 tackles (137 in 2021), 17.5 for loss, eight forced fumbles and four interceptions.

A consistent disruptor, Massey accumulated 124 tackles, 25 for loss (10 in 2021), seven sacks and a forced fumble during his four-year career with Monrovia. Diallo had a career total of 112 tackles (Led DC with 65 in 2021), six forced fumbles, four interceptions and a blocked field goal and punt.

Wertz's impact on offense isn't statistically measurable, but he played a major role on Decatur Central team's that consistently flirted with making a state championship. He did play a role on defense, though, with 83 tackles, six for loss, during his career.

Whether an Artesian, Bulldog or Hawk, the honor of playing in the all-star game is a special one. Plenty have gone on to do great things on the collegiate level, these four have the potential to do so. Through their hard work, they've ensured their final high school game will be one to remember.

