Judge dismisses yeshiva's discrimination lawsuit against Clarkstown

NANUET – A federal judge dismissed an Orthodox Jewish school’s discrimination lawsuit against Clarkstown involving the group's ownership and proposed development of a school at the former Grace Baptist Church.

Judge Nelson Roman ruled Ateres Bais Yaakov Academy of Rockland’s legal action was premature and town officials didn’t conspire with a local grassroots citizens group to block the congregation from buying the three-plus acre property on Demarest Road.

The judge also found any discrimination claims were speculative since the land-use decision process had not been completed. The judge outlined his legal reasoning in a 41-page decision released on Tuesday. He gave Ateres the right to refile the legal action. Ateres could appeal to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

Decision: Federal judge dismisses yeshiva's lawsuit against Clarkstown

Lawsuit: Bais Yaakov Academy of Rockland sues Clarkstown for discrimination

Tartikov rejected: Federal panel rejects Tartikov rabbinical college's attempt to void Pomona zoning laws

Ateres’ lawsuit accused Clarkstown of violating the school's constitutional rights through what the school dubbed "calculated and discriminatory efforts" to prevent the academy from receiving the town land use board approvals it needed. The suit also claimed that the town’s actions sabotaged its efforts to obtain financing for the nearly $5 million purchase of the property.

Roman didn’t buy Ateres’ legal arguments. Ateres, cited as ABY in the judge’s decision, also claimed Clarkstown’s actions hurt the academy financially.

“Hence, even when drawing all inferences in ABY's favor, ABY fails to sufficiently allege how the town defendants’ conduct ‘constrained or influenced’ (Grace Baptist Church's) decision to stop agreeing to amend the contract and to terminate it on May 16, 2019,” Roman wrote.

“Accordingly, the court concludes that ABY has failed to sufficiently establish standing for its second alleged injury in fact with respect to the town defendants’ conduct,” Roman wrote. “Consequently, the court dismisses all of ABY's claims against the town defendants and its ... conspiracy claim against all defendants.”

The Ateres lawsuit sought $10 million from Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann, Citizens United to Protect our Neighborhoods of Rockland Inc. and CUPON of Greater Nanuet Inc.

Differing opinions

CUPON leader Micheal Miller said Ateres’ lawsuit lacked legal foundation and represented an attempt to intimidate Clarkstown and residents through the use of federal housing laws, like the Religious Land Use and Institutional Persons Act, known as RLUIPA.

Adopted by Congress in 2000 and signed by President Clinton, RLUIPA endeavors to protect religious organizations from land-use regulations that place a "substantial burden" on their rights. Many municipalities, especially those in Rockland and the lower Hudson Valley, have argued RLUIPA is used as a hammer against municipalities to get higher density zoning and to introduce houses of worship and schools into neighborhoods.

Miller said the Ateres lawsuit contained erroneous information.

“This frivolous lawsuit is another example of how the RLUIPA law is being used by some to browbeat municipalities and their residents to succumb to unreasonable land use issues,” Miller said. “It is obvious that the courts were able to see through this charade and found in favor of Clarkstown and CUPON”

CUPON was formed within the past decade to maintain the single-family home lifestyle in Hillcrest and hold the local governments responsible for preserving zoning, maintaining safe housing and preventing developers from changing the character of single-family neighborhoods. CUPON, started in Ramapo, has branched out to multiple villages in Rockland and across the region. Including New Jersey.

Yehudah Buchweitz, of Weil Gotshal & Manges in Manhattan, the attorney for Ateres, argued Clarkstown “set out on a plan to abuse their power as a municipality to block Ateres from purchasing the property at the behest of and encouraged by individuals who want to keep Orthodox Jews out of their neighborhood — and their plan worked.”

Miller said Ateres officials falsely blamed the town and CUPON when they could not secure a loan to purchase the property after Grace Baptist Church agreed to postpone the closing several times. Ateres claimed the Clarkstown building inspector and Zoning Board prevented them from meeting the land use requirements in a timely fashion and CUPON of Greater Nanuet interfered in their ability to get a loan from the Rockland Economic Assistance Corporation, causing them to miss the agreed-upon closing date to secure the property.

Town looks to move forward

Hoehmann said with the lawsuit potentially in the rearview mirror, the town will move forward with the property. The town plans to demolish the church building and extend the transportation zoning for the areas to provide more parking for the nearby public school and area. He said the town is hoping for a $1 million grant from the state to finance the demolition.

“The judge was very clear the town did nothing wrong in this matter,” Hoehmann said. “The town didn’t interfere in Ateres in any way, Ateres didn’t have standing and proof to support its accusations.”

The lawsuit made an issue of a Nanuet-CUPON public hearing on Ateres’ plans and claimed residents' complaints about overcrowding, parking and traffic were just a pretext for their opposition to having an Orthodox Jewish girls' school move into the neighborhood.

The lawsuit argued after Fink's building permit application was denied, the Zoning Board of Appeals' refusal to hear the academy's case was "arbitrary and capricious" and "failed to provide any accommodation, let alone a reasonable accommodation, for the free exercise of religion, as required by New York law and the First Amendment.”

Clarkstown countered that Ateres’ right to pursue an appeal before the town ended when it failed to close on a purchase within the allotted time.

The town eventually announced it was buying the church property with an eye toward the potential development of senior housing and the creation of parking for the nearby Nanuet school district. Clarkstown closed on the sale in January 2020.

Ateres history of school sites in Rockland

Before Ateres founder and dean Rabbi Aaron Fink eyed buying the 150-year-old church, which went on the market in late 2017, he operated a school in Airmont. He had to move when the property was bought by the United Talmudical Academy, a Satmar Hasidic Jewish school system that has been involved in litigation with the village.

After Airmont, Fink attempted to open the girls school using trailers as classrooms on a construction site for an education center on five acres along Summit Park Road in New Hempstead. The project became fraught with controversy. In September 2017, it was shut down because it was operating first without running water hooked into the public water system, using a garden hose attached to the neighboring house to provide water. The school also was not hooked into the electrical grid, using a long extension cord to the house.

Fink had a makeshift fire hydrant installed that didn't meet regulations and failed when tested. The Ramapo Building Department and a state monitor had given the go-ahead for the hydrant.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal .

Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Judge dismisses yeshiva's discrimination lawsuit against Clarkstown