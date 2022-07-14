Stepinac's Boogie Fland aims to build off of FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup gold medal win

What did you do on your 16th birthday?

For Stepinac standout Boogie Fland, he got the birthday gift of a lifetime to cap off an unforgettable experience: a gold medal for winning the FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup as a member of Team USA.

"Honestly, that was the best birthday present I've ever had," Fland said. "That was a great way to celebrate, just doing the thing I love. It was a great birthday gift. I've never taken the gold medal off. I got it on as we speak right now."

Team USA defeated tournament host Spain in Saturday's championship game, 79-67. The victory marked the United States' sixth straight gold medal. Since the FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup's inception in 2010, Team USA remains undefeated and now boasts a 44-0 record.

Team Spain gave the Americans their closest game in this year's World Cup, as Team USA defeated all other opponents by 26 points or more.

"Being from New York, being from the Bronx, being able to represent my country, not many kids where I'm from get this opportunity," Fland said. "This was one to remember, definitely. I had never been out of the country before, so basketball taking me far and taking me out of the country, I never in a million years would've expected this, especially playing overseas, U-17, in the biggest FIBA tournament."

Fland was one of the youngest members of this year's Team USA U-17 roster. He came off the bench, averaging 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Fland relished his role, providing a spark defensively and as a playmaker, in addition to knocking down three-pointers when called upon.

The 6-foot-3 guard ranked in the top 10 for steals and led all tournament participants with an 8.3 assist-to-turnover ratio.

"When you're playing with a lot of other good players, you've got to find out their spots, what they do best, and try to give to them in those spots," Fland said. "That's what I tried to do, and I did whatever I had to do to win. We got to the gold medal game, and then we did what we had to do to win the gold medal game."

He joins former Duke standout and recently drafted Atlanta Hawks forward A.J. Griffin, who won with the Team USA U-16 team in 2019, as the only Stepinac players to earn gold medals.

"There's a big connotation that he's just a scorer," Stepinac coach Pat Massaroni said of Fland. "I think this tournament, this experience and level of play, showed that he is an elite point guard who can play on both sides of the ball. He obviously could score, get guys involved, facilitate, but then he could defend at the highest level with his length and size."

Now, he'll look to carry this momentum forward. While Fland is enjoying his welcome home, he's also preparing for Nike Peach Jam, one of the most competitive and highly-esteemed AAU basketball tournaments.

This year's tournament will be held in North Augusta, South Carolina from July 17-24.

Fland is a consensus five-star guard in the Class of 2024, according to various recruiting services. He's already racked up more than two-dozen Division I scholarship offers, a collection that includes the likes of Kansas, Indiana, UCLA, Michigan, Maryland and UConn.

According to Massaroni, schools have ramped up their recruiting efforts and new teams have started to express interest after Fland's trip to Spain. Plenty of college scouts and coaches are expected to be at Peach Jam, so there's an opportunity for him to impress even more schools.

"You had UConn, St. John's, Maryland, Villanova and these other schools that had been on him before FIBAs started," Massaroni said. "Since it started, since he made the team, and since he's won the gold medal, now Duke, Kentucky, Indiana, LSU, North Carolina, UCLA and Virginia Tech have really ramped up everything and communication in this early part of his recruitment process."

Fland is looking to take his recruitment and the rest of the summer in stride. He doesn't have any timeline planned for when he may trim his list of prospective suitors or when he will make a commitment, but he has a message for scouts.

"I want them to see I can get it done on both ends of the floor," Fland said. "And at the end of the day, I'm a winner."

