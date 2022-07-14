ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

'Oh my gosh, baby gators!': Everybody loves IMAG's new alligators

By Charles Runnells, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dijxt_0gfEntLo00

Alligators are back at Fort Myers’ IMAG History & Science Center. Just don’t expect huge, dinosaur-like beasts.

Not yet, anyway.

These are baby gators — and they’re only about 1 foot long right now.

IMAG visitors don’t seem to mind, though. In fact, quite the opposite.

People start squealing and chattering with excitement as soon as they walk into IMAG’s LivingLab and see the gators, says Anna Webster, one of IMAG’s educators and animal caretakers. “Everyone is saying, ‘Oh my gosh, baby gators!’”

Concert news:Reba McEntire's new tour is heading to Hertz Arena; tickets go on sale this week

Monty Python art show:Fort Myers gets silly with killer rabbits, Spam, knights who say 'Ni!'

The four American alligators arrived last month at IMAG, but visitors have been asking about them for years, says educator and animal caretaker Emily Fick.

Gators used to be one of the most popular critters at IMAG, Fick says. Then the employee with the center’s wildlife permit left, and the center wasn’t allowed to keep gators anymore.

“Everybody loved the gators,” Fick says. “People come in all the time and they ask where they went.

“It was always just so sad to tell them, ‘Well, we don’t have ‘em anymore.’ So it was always something we wanted to bring back.”

The alligators are on loan from Orlando’s Gatorland tourist attraction. IMAG is sharing the wildlife license from North Fort Myers’ The Shell Factory — at least until IMAG can get a license of its own.

Webster hopes the new gators teach people to love and respect Florida’s alligators.

“It kind of un-demonizes them,” she says. “People think they’re so crazy in the wild or so mean and aggressive. But seeing them as babies kind of puts it in a different perspective for people.”

Now you get to see gators in their most fragile state, she says. “And then you get to see them grow with us.”

Learn more about IMAG's baby gators:

  • Gators grow about 1 foot each year in the wild, Fick says. “But typically, that’s a little different in captivity, because they get fed real good in captivity. … They grow faster.”
  • Female gators can reach lengths of 8 to 10 feet, according to IMAG. Males can reach 11 to 16 feet.
  • The gators don’t do much at IMAG, Fick admits. They mostly sit in their warm, approximately 400-gallon tank — formerly the turtle tank — and lounge around.
  • The gators don’t have names yet, but IMAG plans to name one of them Ara after a longtime IMAG volunteer.
  • IMAG doesn’t know the gators’ gender yet, so they’ll all be given unisex names. You usually can’t tell a gator’s sex until they’re several feet long, Fick says.
  • For now, the gators eat a diet of mostly crickets and superworms (which are related to mealworms), Fick says. When they get bigger, they’ll start eating more substantial things such as rats and chicken legs.
  • You won’t get to see full-grown alligators at IMAG. The center’s wildlife permit only lets them display gators up to 4 feet long, Fick says. After that, IMAG will return them to Gatorland and swap them out for more babies.
  • When they get bigger, one of the gators will remain inside IMAG’s LivingLab as a “show gator.” People can pet and touch the show gator, which will have its mouth taped shut for meet-and-greets. “We’re looking for the calmest, best personality,” Fick says.
  • The other three gators will move outside to two 800-gallon tanks.
  • Baby gators start out with yellow spots on their backs, Fick says as she shows off one of the new arrivals. “As he gets older, those are going to fade away. He’s gonna get more of a black, swampy-type color.”
  • Alligators usually have about 80 teeth. Over their lifetime, they’ll regenerate those teeth as many as 50 times for a total of up to 3,000.
  • Baby gators chirp and squeak, but that usually goes away by the time they become adults, Fick says. Then they make louder noises like roars and bellows.
  • IMAG's gators are so young, their mother would normally still be raising them in the wild, Fick says. “So they actually chirp at me, kind if like they think I’m their mom. And I’ll chirp back, pretending like they’re my babies.”
  • American alligators can be found all over the southeastern United States, including Florida.
  • The average lifespan of an American alligator is 30 to 50 years.

Connect with this reporter: Charles Runnells is an arts and entertainment reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. Email him at crunnells@gannett.com or connect on Facebook (facebook.com/charles.runnells.7), Twitter (@charlesrunnells) and Instagram (@crunnells1).

If you go

What: IMAG’s new alligators

Where: The LivingLab at IMAG History & Science Center, 2000 Cranford Ave., downtown Fort Myers.

Admission: Free with general IMAG admission of $15-$17.50 (free for ages 2 and younger)

Info: 243-0043 or theimag.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usf.edu

Super 'ghost orchid' in bloom at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

A rare orchid, which uses the skills of a magician to appear from nowhere and seemingly float in the air next to its host tree, is in bloom at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. First seen in 2007, this “ghost orchid” is the largest one ever discovered. Its blossoms draw...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Pets & Animals
City
North Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Operation Southern Slow Down to target speeding SWFL drivers

Starting Monday, law enforcement agencies are teaming up to target speeding drivers in Southwest Florida with Operation Southern Slow Down. Operation Southern Slow Down is a multi-state weeklong campaign to educate drivers on speeding dangers and to increase the enforcement of traffic laws. The Florida Highway Patrol tells WINK News it’s all about making sure people know how to be safer on the road.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
10NEWS

Sharks capable of detecting approaching tropical systems

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We all know that sharks are the best hunters in the ocean, thanks to their incredible sense of smell, hearing and eyesight. But these senses help with more than just hunting. They help sharks actually detect when a hurricane is approaching. Putting it simply, tropical...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imag#Alligator#Gators#Oh My Gosh#Livinglab#Hertz Arena#American#Gatorland#The Shell Factory
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Lee County, FL, Confirms Case of Strangles

A 6-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding tested positive for strangles on June 30 after presenting with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge, fever, and lethargy and appearing underweight on June 24. Fifteen horses at the boarding facility in Lee County, Florida, were exposed, and the premises is now under official quarantine.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 men arrested for illegally hunting deer out of season on private property

Three men have been arrested and face charges for trespassing with a firearm and shooting, killing a deer out of season on private property in Collier County on Thursday. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, one of their off-duty officers saw three men dragging a deer after a gunshot was reported being heard in the North Belle Meade area.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
The News-Press

The News-Press

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy