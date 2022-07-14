ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle eatery wins Westchester's favorite taco poll

By Jeanne Muchnick, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrxYW_0gfEnsT500

Westchester Taco Grill has won the hearts (and stomachs!) of Westchester readers. The New Rochelle fast casual restaurant, which incidentally serves more than tacos (think burgers, salads, bowls, sandwiches, burritos and quesadillas) won the most recent lohudfood poll with 67% of the vote.

Taqueria La Frontera in White Plains came in second with 22%.

It was a tough call picking six finalists, let alone a winner. When we first asked who has the county's best tacos, we were inundated with hundreds of comments, from Facebook, Instagram, and emails but in the end, we winnowed those suggestions to six contenders. Readers then weighed in on naming number one in our poll.

Westchester Taco Grill has been a staple since 2016 and is partly popular because it's on Iona's meal plan (the university is across the street). Plus, in keeping with our reporting on inflation and ways to cut costs, there's a 3.49% discount for customers who pay cash.

But it's the tacos that (obviously) win diners' hearts no doubt made sweeter because they fulfill so many dietary preferences. You can order them either in a flour tortilla, hard shell, corn tortilla or lettuce wrap. Popular choices include the Steak Chimichurri, Kung Pao Shrimp and Bangin' Buffalo.

You can also "DIY" it by choosing a filler, protein and topping.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter.

