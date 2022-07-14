ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchung police officer's harassment lawsuit against former chief tossed again

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
 4 days ago
WATCHUNG – A borough police officer has lost the appeal of the dismissal of his lawsuit claiming he was harassed by the former police chief.

A state appellate court ruled that Superior Court Judge Thomas Miller properly dismissed the suit brought by Officer Michael Dolinski in August 2019.

Dolinski alleged in the lawsuit that he was subjected to harassment by former Chief Joseph Cina over several years starting in 2009 when Cina was a lieutenant. Cina retired in 2021 after 27 years in the department.

Dolinski joined the police department in 2005, was assigned to the county SWAT team in 2008 and was appointed a watch commander in 2015.

But in 2017 Cina, who had become chief, removed Dolinski from the SWAT team because of his "abuse of sick time," according to court papers. In the lawsuit, Dolinski said he was removed from the SWAT team because of complaints he made about Cina.

Over the years, court papers say, Dolinski complained to superior officers that Cina was pressuring him to write more tickets and make more arrests and threatened to remove him from the SWAT team if his "ticket numbers" did not improve.

Courts:Former Branchburg cops appeal dismissal of their federal lawsuit against township

In 2019, Dolinski was interviewed by the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office about his complaints about Cina and improprieties within the police department.

Dolinski alleged Cina retaliated against him for making the complaints.

But the appellate court ruled that Miller properly dismissed Dolinski's lawsuit because he "did not assert facts to establish a violation of the New Jersey Civil Rights Act." Miller ruled that Dolinski's complaints to the prosecutor's office were not protected speech under the law because they only related to his employment conditions.

The appellate court also agreed with Miller that Dolinski's claim under the state's Conscientious Employee Act were barred by the law's one-year statute of limitations. Miller wrote that Dolinski's allegations "amount to nothing more than routine workplace disputes about internal policy and management style."

In addition, Miller wrote, Dolinski did not produce any evidence that the lawsuit "was based on anything more than workplace grievances" and did not qualify as whistleblowing activity protected under the law.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
theobserver.com

Man magnetic fishing in Passaic River pulls out unexploded military shell: Nutley PD

What could have ended as a horrific tragedy instead concluded safely Saturday afternoon along the Passaic River in Nutley after a magnetic fisherman reportedly pulled out an unexploded, live piece of military ordinance from the river, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, the Nutley Police Department’s public information officer, said. Montanari...
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

9-year-old boy rescued from Bayonne municipal pool

A tragedy was avoided this afternoon at the 16th Street Pool in Bayonne when a 9-year-old was saved from drowning. The youth ventured into deeper water shortly before 4 p.m. and was soon in distress, but another swimmer saw what was happening and pulled him out, said Capt. James Donovan of the Bayonne Police Department.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man admits embezzling $2.37M from his employer

A Middlesex County man on Thursday admitted to embezzling $2.37 million from the New York-based company that employed him as controller. Gerard Beauzile, 60, South Plainfield, pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to one count of wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said in a statement. Beauzile issued about...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
