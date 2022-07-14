ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park launches outdoor summer concert series

By From Staff Reports
 4 days ago
HIGHLAND PARK – The borough has launched Parkstock 2022, a series of outdoor concerts featuring local musicians.

The series will be held on Thursday nights in July and August in Donaldson Park and will feature the following performances:

  • July 21 – The Do Rights: Soul, Funk, and R&B (rain date July 28)
  • Aug. 4 – Hey Bulldog: Beatles Cover Band (rain date Aug. 18)
  • Aug. 11 – Silent Knight & The Band Called Fuse (rain date Aug. 18)

All concerts will run from 6 to 8 p.m., in Grove 1 at Donaldson Park. Food vendors will be available with refreshments for purchase.

“Parkstock is a natural for Highland Park,” Mayor Gayle Brill Mittler said in a news release. “We have a well-earned reputation as an ‘artsy’ town, with colorful murals lining the sides of several downtown buildings, an active local arts commission, and frequent outdoor art exhibits and events. … Parkstock will cement our town’s luster as the musical scene to be seen and heard in the area.”

“One thing we know from a whole lot of experience in our town is that live music, in intimate settings, brings people together in ways that few other things do,” added Borough Council member Matthew Hersh who oversees recreation activities. “When you talk about community building, when you talk about showcasing local talent, when you talk about creating a buzz for your Borough, few things can rival the shared joy of experiencing live music together.”

For more information contact the Highland Park Department of Community Services at 732-819-0052.

