Purdue astronomer leads team studying — and relishing — 'incredible' telescope images

By Deanna Watson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's hard not to be a space geek after seeing the initial photos from the James Webb Space Telescope, which began sending images back to earth on Tuesday.

Using infrared wavelengths, the Webb telescope shows in mind-blowing, sharp detail thousands of stars and galaxies formed about 13 billion years ago – that's with a B – and about 1 billion years after the Big Bang.

NASA's description of what the images capture can give you goosebumps.

For subscribers: What the first images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope tell us

"Sparkling clusters of millions of young stars and starburst regions of fresh star birth grace the image. Sweeping tails of gas, dust and stars are being pulled from several of the galaxies due to gravitational interactions. Most dramatically," NASA stated , "Webb captures huge shock waves as one of the galaxies, NGC 7318B, smashes through the cluster ...

"Rarely do scientists see in so much detail how interacting galaxies trigger star formation in each other, and how the gas in these galaxies is being disturbed."

Mind blown. Totally.

Imagine how excited you'd be if you studied and researched the subject.

It's safe to say astronomer Danny Milisavljevic, an assistant professor of physics and astronomy in Purdue University’s College of Science, geeked out, too.

“These images were incredible,” Milisavljevic said in a release. “JWST just launched a new era of space exploration. The images pushed the envelope of my understanding – of my ability to even explain what I was seeing. These images reveal all sorts of structures that we have never seen before and led me to ask all sorts of questions that I had never even thought to ask.”

The James Webb Space Telescope, according to NASA, "is the world's premier space science observatory. Webb will solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it."

Milisavljevic leads a team studying images captured by the James Webb telescope, looking for insights into the life cycles of stars, galaxies and the universe, Purdue described. The professor said the telescope is not just larger or more powerful than the Hubble, but it uses knowledge gleaned from Hubble in transformational ways.

“The images don’t just look better – they’re different,” Milisavljevic said. “It’s not just better resolution, but JWST is looking at infrared emissions sensitive to a variety of different elements and molecules that Hubble cannot access. It’s exciting to look at the promise of the JWST coming true.”

The Hubble Space Telescope was the pioneer blazing the trail the JWST utilizes. Bigger and more complex, the JWST orbits farther from the Earth than Hubble, Purdue stated, and explores even farther into space and time "with an unprecedented range of wavelengths and strength of definition."

Milisavljevic's team consists of onearly 40 scientists and researchers representing more than 30 institutions — including Harvard, Princeton and Johns Hopkins universities, in studying Cassiopeia A -- which comprises the remnants of a supernova explosion.

More space news: Scientists grew plants in moon soil for first time ever. Here's why it's 'astounding.'

“JWST is going to allow us to look at stellar objects at wavelengths and resolutions we’ve never been able to use before,” Milisavljevic said in the release. “Supernova remnants are leftover explosions — that’s what we’ll be studying. We’ll be able to study what type of star was there before the explosion, the physics of the explosion, the type of dust it generated and what made it all happen. Supernova explosions make all the materials for life — the oxygen we breathe, the iron in our blood.”

Deanna Watson is the executive editor at the Journal & Courier. Contact her at dwatson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @deannawatson66.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue astronomer leads team studying — and relishing — 'incredible' telescope images

