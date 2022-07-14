ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passion for fashion: St. John reimagines its classics in season-spanning collection

By shannon donnelly, Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago
St. John knows who its customers are and what they like.

They are older, wealthier ladies who lunch, volunteer and garden. They love the trademark stretch knit fabric that still fits great after a long season of cheese puffs. They love wardrobe-extending neutrals that can be mixed and matched. And a floral print or two is nice.

What they don't like is flash-in-the-pan trendy. They will pay a premium for an ageless classic.

At the recent Palm Beach DAR chapter's spring fashion luncheon, St. John delivered. Its season-spanning 2022 collection is inspired buy that classic of classics, the cardigan.

St. John's silhouette of the season is reimagined as a soft jacket, a cool layering piece in patchwork boucle, paired with a figure-skimming, button-down dress in stretch knitted tweed.

“Our cardigans are where luxury and cool collide. Finding new ways to reinvent the style for spring has been a source of infinite inspiration,” said creative director Zoe Turner.

“In building the silhouettes, we were able to play with proportion and texture whilst honoring what our clients love about St. John.”

Floral prints — splashy bouquets, micro florals and vintage prints — are scattered through the line on a jacquard knit coat, on soft tea dresses and on slouchy ankle-length skirts. The palette is pulled from a Provence meadow and includes soft shades of yellow, cream, lilac, camel and gray, punctuated with gunmetal and poppy red.

The signature SJ button design has been pulled from the archives and re-worked into tiny poppy stems, in keeping with the floral thread.

Even the jewelry collection offers a flowery touch, with dandelion earrings in strands of 24K gold-plated brass tipped with Swarovski crystals and glass pearls.

Details are everything.

