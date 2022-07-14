ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

The Dish: Tableside cocktail service is back at Palm Beach restaurant

By M.M. Cloutier
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
Tableside cocktail service at Cafe Boulud in Palm Beach is back with its bartender-operated bar cart making the rounds during dinner service.

The bar cart, which was sidelined for a couple of years because of the pandemic, returned to the dining-room floor in June.

Through August, its main offering is a James Bond-themed “Vesper” cocktail: Guests can order tableside “Vesper” martinis made with high-end brands of vodka and gin, such as JCB Caviar Vodka, JCB Gin, Stolichnaya Elit Vodka, Beluga Vodka, and Monkey 47 Gin.

Once the social season begins in the fall, the bar cart’s drink theme will change monthly..

