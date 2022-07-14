ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Hillsborough Environmental Commission to review another Homestead Road warehouse plan

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XR1rZ_0gfEnP4800

HILLSBOROUGH – There may be another warehouse built on Homestead Road.

The township Environmental Commission is scheduled to review a proposal on July 25 to construct a 137,413-square-foot building, 127,750 square feet to be used as warehouse space, about the size of two football fields, at 279 Homestead Road between Route 206 and the Route 206 Bypass.

Homestead 279 is proposing to subdivide the 17.1-acre property into two lots. One lot would be 5.4 acres and already has an existing 69,339-square-foot industrial building in front and agricultural fields in the back.

The new 11.7-acre lot would have the new warehouse building. The plan calls for 59 car parking spaces, 25 loading docks and one drive-in ramp.

The new lot is proposed to be owned by REDCOM Design & Construction, of Westfield, which also has an application before the township Planning Board to build a warehouse on Harvard Way off Route 206 in the northern part of the township.

The Harvard Way proposal has drawn opposition from the neighboringGreen Hills Community with concerns about flooding. The Planning Board is not scheduled to continue hearing that application until October.

The Planning Board is also scheduled to continue a hearing in October on a proposal to build two warehouses on Homestead Road just east of the Route 206 Bypass which has also drawn opposition.

Homestead Road LLC, of Boca Raton, Florida, owned by Boca Raton resident Eric Greif, has proposed two warehouses – one 368,995 square feet and the other 168,304 square feet – and a 6,000-square-foot office building on vacant land. The warehouses would be the size of nine football fields.

Local:Hillsborough Business Center welcomes four new tenants

No date has been set for the planning board hearing on the 279 Homestead proposal.

According to a community impact statement prepared for the developer, the 279 Homestead project would employ 27 to 110 workers and generate about $400,000 in property tax revenue, more than six times the $59,642 in taxes on the property now.

The statement says the development will not produce any additional schoolchildren.

The developer's traffic study said that at peak times the facility would generate eight truck trips per hour. The study concludes the warehouse will not have "a detrimental impact on the adjacent local or collector street systems."

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

NJ water utility asks residents to cut back on watering their lawns

New Jersey American Water is urging customers in the Jersey Shore area to conserve now and avoid strict water use restrictions later if the dry weather pattern continues. With a dry weather pattern settled over the entire state, New Jersey American Water is asking customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties to voluntarily watch their water use.
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

Residents are leaving in droves from these towns in NJ

TRENTON – North Jersey locales close to New York dominate the list of New Jersey municipalities that saw their populations decline most between the 2020 Census and mid-2021. All of the top 20 are in four counties – including seven in Hudson County. The U.S. Census Bureau makes...
POLITICS
PennLive.com

N.J. breweries getting hammered by strict state rules: ‘We’re thinking of moving’ to Pa., owner says

The taps were flowing steadily at the Montclair Brewery on Thursday night as the after-work crowd filtered in for the weekly open mic night in the parking lot out back. Local comedian Arthur Carlson paced the makeshift stage and managed to squeeze out a few laughs from the 20 customers who were sipping the latest batch of brew whipped up by the owner, Leo Sawadogo.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Hillsborough Township, NJ
Government
City
Hillsborough Township, NJ
City
Westfield, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. supermarket to shutter after 43 years of business

Grocery store chain Super Foodtown is planning to close one of its New Jersey spots after more than four decades of business. The supermarket is in Ocean Township, located at 1560 Route 35. Lou Scaduto Jr., president of Food Circus Super Markets, told the Asbury Park Press the store will...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Travel Maven

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this New Jersey Lake

Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. As the mining industry died down many parts of New Jersey became left behind. You can find most of them tucked away in the Pine Barrens but there are a handful that lie in the northern half of the state as well.
LEBANON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warehouses#Car Parking#Urban Construction#The Route 206 Bypass#Harvard Way Off#The Planning Board
Jake Wells

Hundreds coming to many people in New Jersey

Photo by money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you having a hard time with all of the many rising costs? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Recently, Governor Phil Murphy has signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
Kristen Walters

Another popular New Jersey grocery store closing August 13th

A popular grocery store in New Jersey is closing next month, leaving many residents scrambling to find a new place to do their weekly grocery shopping. Change can be difficult, especially when it comes to our daily routines. We become creatures of habit, and the comfort of the familiar is often hard to give up. That's certainly the case with the impending closure of a popular grocery store, Superfood Town, on Route 35 in Ocean Township.
New Jersey 101.5

Be alert: Tips on how to defend yourself against black bears in NJ

Black bear sightings have certainly been on the rise throughout New Jersey this year. And it seems like they're making their way in places we rarely ever see them. Black bears are quite common in the northwestern part of the state, where the terrain suits them well to make a living. Not to mention, the human population is not as dense as it is in other parts of the state.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Morristown Minute

New Jersey Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program, and 29 other new laws

New Law Establishing the New Jersey Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program Aims to Improve Access to Affordable Health Coverage for Residents. On June 30 Governor Murphy signed legislation (along with 29 other bills) creating the New Jersey Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program hoping to help New Jerseyans obtain health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey, the State's official health insurance marketplace.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy