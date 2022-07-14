Hillsborough Environmental Commission to review another Homestead Road warehouse plan

HILLSBOROUGH – There may be another warehouse built on Homestead Road.

The township Environmental Commission is scheduled to review a proposal on July 25 to construct a 137,413-square-foot building, 127,750 square feet to be used as warehouse space, about the size of two football fields, at 279 Homestead Road between Route 206 and the Route 206 Bypass.

Homestead 279 is proposing to subdivide the 17.1-acre property into two lots. One lot would be 5.4 acres and already has an existing 69,339-square-foot industrial building in front and agricultural fields in the back.

The new 11.7-acre lot would have the new warehouse building. The plan calls for 59 car parking spaces, 25 loading docks and one drive-in ramp.

The new lot is proposed to be owned by REDCOM Design & Construction, of Westfield, which also has an application before the township Planning Board to build a warehouse on Harvard Way off Route 206 in the northern part of the township.

The Harvard Way proposal has drawn opposition from the neighboringGreen Hills Community with concerns about flooding. The Planning Board is not scheduled to continue hearing that application until October.

The Planning Board is also scheduled to continue a hearing in October on a proposal to build two warehouses on Homestead Road just east of the Route 206 Bypass which has also drawn opposition.

Homestead Road LLC, of Boca Raton, Florida, owned by Boca Raton resident Eric Greif, has proposed two warehouses – one 368,995 square feet and the other 168,304 square feet – and a 6,000-square-foot office building on vacant land. The warehouses would be the size of nine football fields.

No date has been set for the planning board hearing on the 279 Homestead proposal.

According to a community impact statement prepared for the developer, the 279 Homestead project would employ 27 to 110 workers and generate about $400,000 in property tax revenue, more than six times the $59,642 in taxes on the property now.

The statement says the development will not produce any additional schoolchildren.

The developer's traffic study said that at peak times the facility would generate eight truck trips per hour. The study concludes the warehouse will not have "a detrimental impact on the adjacent local or collector street systems."

