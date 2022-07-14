In resurfacing Ohio 602, ODOT District 3 tries out full-depth reclamation process

For its major resurfacing project on Ohio 602, the Ohio Department of Transportation's District 3 is trying out a different paving technique.

Work on the $9 million project — which stretches from the Old Lincoln Highway/County Road 330 to Guiss Road south of New Washington — started in early June and is scheduled to be completed Oct. 20, said Kaitlyn Thompson, a public information officer for ODOT's District 3. It's the first time the district has tried full-depth reclamation of pavement.

"A full-depth reclamation process includes removing the surface layers, and then crushing the base layer down to aggregate," Thompson explained in an email. "New binder material is then mixed in, along with smaller amounts of new aggregate as needed to ensure the right binder-aggregate balance, and this new base layer is compacted. The surface (top) layers, which will bear the brunt of traffic, are then constructed of new material (asphalt), just as they would be with a resurfacing or new pavement project."

While the process is new to District 3 — which includes Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Erie, Huron, Lorain and Medina counties — it has been in the industry practice for many years, Thompson said. It's being used more often around the state. "District 10 in southeast Ohio has completed this type of paving process and District 6 in central Ohio is also preparing a project as well," she said.

Why try this technique on Ohio 602?

There are several reasons the Ohio 602 project was selected for a full-depth reclamation process, Thompson said. The road had degraded to the point where resurfacing again wasn't practical.

"The underlying base courses are degraded, and a new surface would not have lasted," she said. "Going down to the dirt and rebuilding the road is the best approach in this case to ensure a solid and long-lasting investment in the highway. Further, because of its low overall traffic, especially trucks, it is expected that this treatment will be very long-lasting, allowing us to focus resources on higher-traffic routes."

That low amount of truck traffic made it "a more forgiving location" for district officials to learn about the process and associated construction practices, she said. And a full-depth reclamation costs less than rebuilding entirely with new material, while providing a high percentage of the benefits.

"This is because the reuse of material already in place saves the purchase and transport of thousands of cubic yards of aggregate material, which saves cost at multiple points along the supply chain," Thompson said. For a location such as Ohio 602, it provides a "high-quality, fully rebuilt highway, for the fraction of the cost of a normal full-depth rebuild."

The contract for the work was awarded to Shelly and Sands Inc. of Columbus.

While the route is closed during the work, it remains open to local traffic.

"If there are homes or certain businesses within those closure locations, they're able to get to their driveways and our contractors and crews out there help direct traffic as needed," Thompson said.

