South Brunswick warehouse plan needs height variance approval

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A hearing on a proposal to build two 40-foot-tall warehouses totaling about 51,039 square feet, on Route 130 next to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is rescheduled for next week.

Onkar Holdings, of Carteret, applied to the township Zoning Board of Adjustment for use and bulk variances to build the project at 2244 Route 130.

The warehouse space would be more than 44,000 square feet, and office space would be 6,725 square feet. The two buildings would be about 90% the size of a football field.

The two structures would be located on the western end of the 8.49-acre site.

The building nearest to Route 130 would have 15,766 square feet of warehouse space and 2,725 square feet of office space.

The second building would have 28,549 square feet of warehouse space and 4,000 square feet of office space.

The site is primarily forested. A New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission facility abuts the site to the north and a tile distribution facility borders the site to the south, according to documents filed with the township.

DevelopmentNew Brunswick Housing Authority approves $206 million redevelopment of Sears site

The property is zoned RR (rural residential), where warehousing is not a permitted or conditional use.

The applicant also has requested a variance for the proposed 40-foot building height.

Access is proposed to remain from Route130 via a new driveway.

According to a Feb. 10 traffic study submitted to the township, the proposed project "can operate compatibly with future traffic conditions in the area."

A hearing on the application was scheduled for May 5, but the meeting was canceled. The hearing is now scheduled for the 7:30 p.m. July 21 zoning board meeting.

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.