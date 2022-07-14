ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville Rec District announces 2022 July 4 Games for All Ages winners

Below are results from the Granville Recreation District's Games for All Ages during the 4th of July Celebration. Congratulations to them and and the rec district thanks all who came out and participated to make the games a huge success this year!

Sack Race

  • 6 and under division: 1st Place — Joey Hoben, 2nd Place — John Clifford, 3rd Place — Warde Porch
  • 7, 8, 9 division: 1st Place — Cameron Vitas, 2nd Place — Taylor Hoben, 3rd Place — Max Hoben
  • 10, 11, 12 division: 1st Place — Madeline Malone, 2nd Place — Halle Dills, 3rd Place — Miles Durham
  • 13 and up division: 1st Place — Mike Chaykoski, 2nd Place — Zack Walsh, 3rd Place — Matt Chaykoski

Three-Legged Race

  • 6 and under division: 1st Place — Joey Hoben and Able Stanley-Phillips, 2nd Place — Kathrin Kofod and Riley Field, 3rd Place — Paige Gramza and Bule Dorn
  • 7, 8, 9 division: 1st Place — Cameron Vitas and Max Hoben, 2nd Place — Zoey Field and Elizabeth Gramza, 3rd Place — Laken Lackey and Maren Lackey
  • 10, 11, 12 division: 1st Place — Griffin Dunbar and Nolan Smith, 2nd Place — Luke Chaykoski and Miles Durham, 3rd Place — Vivia Lewis and Ellerie Edson
  • 13 and up division: 1st Place — Becket Long and Rory Lackey, 2nd Place — Nate Garman and Zack Walsh, 3rd Place — Cash Thomas and Caden Rosendahl

Spoon Egg Carry

  • 6 and under division: 1st Place — Joey Hoben, 2nd Place — Noah Space, 3rd Place — Riley Field
  • 7, 8, 9 division: 1st Place — Elizabeth Ramsen, 2nd Place — Taylor Hoben, 3rd Place — Zoey Field
  • 10, 11, 12 division: 1st Place — Eddie Mullet, 2nd Place — Marty Hughs, 3rd Place — Ella Fielding
  • 13 and up division: 1st Place — Sam Rogers, 2nd Place — Ben Mullet, 3rd Place — Fiona Saulsberry

Egg Toss

  • 6 and under division: 1st Place — Cooper Hoben and Ali Marrow, 2nd Place — Paige Gramza and Joey Hoben
  • 7, 8, 9 division: 1st Place — Graycen Chakoyski and Miles Durham, 2nd Place — Cameron Vitas & Joey Hoben,
  • 10, 11, 12 division: 1st Place — Eli Seifert and Luxan Lang, 2nd Place — Luke Chaykoski and Miles Durham, 3rd Place — Kennedy Timmons and Samey Gamen and Madeline Malone and Frankie Schuller
  • 13 and up division: 1st Place — Mike Chaykoski and Joey Chaykoski, 2nd Place — Corey Becher and Jimi Hoben, 3rd Place — Ben Blanchard and Nathan Chaykoski

