Newport, RI

Newport rallies past Bristol 6-3 for 20th win of the season

By Newport Gulls
whatsupnewp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a battle of two of the three best teams in the NECBL, Newport (20-11) rallied late for a thrilling one-run victory. Down to its final five outs, the Gulls scored four times in the bottom of the eighth to stun Bristol (22-8) at Cardines Field for a quality win over...

whatsupnewp.com

whatsupnewp.com

Gulls extend home winning streak in thrilling fashion over Navigators, 7-6

For the fourth time this season, Newport (23-11) held off North Shore (8-26) by a score of 7-6 in a Cardines classic. It is the seventh game this season that the Gulls have won by one run, and the third contest between the two divisional foes that was decided by a single run. The win brings the Newport winning streak to five games, and the streak at Cardines Field to 11 consecutive contests dating back to June 24.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Nonprofits receive $350,000 to serve Newport County residents

Dozens of nonprofit organizations serving Newport County residents will share more than $350,000 in grants through the Rhode Island Foundation’s Newport County Fund. The funding will support work ranging from housing and summer youth programs to food pantries and behavioral health. “At a time when the impact of COVID-19...
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: July 18, 2022

Good Morning, today is Monday, July 18. 🌊 Jay Leno will open up his four-night residency at The Firehouse Theater tonight. The sold-out shows benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County. 🌊 Fourth-seeded American Maxime Cressy rallied to win his first career ATP Tour title, beating No....
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Paul McEnroe

Paul McEnroe, of Portsmouth, RI passed away on July 12, 2022. He was the husband of Elizabeth A. “Betty” (Hart) McEnroe. He wrote this obituary a few weeks before, which is as follows: If you are reading this, I have already gone up in smoke (hope that is the direction). No tears for me as I have had a long life filled with love, laughter, and many wonderful adventures.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Newport, RI
Sports
City
Newport, RI
City
Bristol, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Frances Falconella Moy

Mrs. Frances Moy, age 80, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on July 16, 2022. The world lost a wonderful woman this past Friday. Frances Falconella (Toppa) Moy passed gently into the Lords Kingdom at home and surrounded by all her children. Born February 23, 1942, Frances lived a life wearing many hats through the generations. Her greatest accomplishment she would tell you was raising her five children. With her husband spending many months at a time on tour in Vietnam or at Sea with US Navy, she managed to parent her children, pay the bills and manage the house. All of this away from the support of family in San Diego, California. At the end of the Vietnam war, Newport became her home again and continued to raise her family in her hometown. Frances pursued her passion for antiques and opened an antique store, Blue Willow antiques at a couple of locations on Spring Street. An expert at spotting a true treasure at yard sales Frances became proficient at repairing old wicker furniture which she would sell at her store. Our home on Dresser Street was where she put her simple and elegant taste in interior design on display. She was justifiably proud of her results and made our home look fit for a magazine.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Concert Photos: Little River Band at Indian Ranch

One of Australia’s all time most popular bands stopped by Indian Ranch in Webster, MA Sunday, July 17 for an entertaining show. The band played several familiar hits including “Happy Anniversary,” “Reminiscing,” and the #1 hit “Help is on the Way.” Longtime fans harmonized along with the band at the near-sell-out concert.
WEBSTER, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Ryan Patrick Kelley withdraws from Newport City Council At-Large Race

Ryan Patrick Kelley withdrew his candidacy for Newport City Council At-Large on Monday, citing that his efforts are “best spent continuing my work with nonprofit and political organizations, developing deeper ties and partnerships within our amazing community, and vigorously supporting like-minded candidates up and down the ballot this November.”
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Dixon

Meet your new best friend, Dixon– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Dixon is an 8-year-old male Mixed Breed. Dixon is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing between 20 -59 pounds. Here’s what else Potter League for Animals...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: James Randolph Mann

James Randolph Mann, 52, of Westport, Massachusetts, passed away on July 12, 2022 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. James was born in Plainfield, NJ, to Jerry Mann and the late Kirsten (Albro) Mann. James received his Associate Degree in Communications from the Community College of Rhode Island. He worked in banking...
WESTPORT, MA
whatsupnewp.com

On This Day In Newport History: July 17, 1954 – First Newport Jazz Festival Held

Photo of 1954 Newport Jazz Festival via Newport Jazz Festival. The first Newport Jazz Festival, known as the First Annual American Jazz Festival, was held on July 17th and July 18th, 1954 at the Newport Casino. The two day event featured academic panel discussions and live music performances from Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Lee Konitz, Eddie Condon and many more.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Gloria Jean Griffin

Gloria jean Griffin 79, of Newport Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on July 13,2022. Gloria was born on May 26,1943, in Newport, RI, to the late Lillian and James Griffin. Gloria enjoyed painting and writing poems. She was a Newporter he entire life and was friends to many. Gloria is...
NEWPORT, RI

