EARL PA – No one was injured, but a 53-year-old Boyertown woman was cited for driving at an unsafe speed, following a one-vehicle accident Sunday (July 17, 2022) at 5:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Longview Road in Earl Township, Berks County. Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading issued a report on the incident, which they said occurred “just south of Woodchoppertown Road.”

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO