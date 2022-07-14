ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, MA

New leadership relaunching Greater Gardner Women's Circle of Giving

By Emilia Cardona, Gardner News
The Gardner News
The Gardner News
 4 days ago
After a two-year hiatus, the co-founders of the Greater Gardner Women’s Circle of Giving have passed the baton to a newly established leadership committee to continue the work of supporting local women, children and families in the community through philanthropy.

“Our goals are similar to former leadership, we are engaged civically in our community and the premise a small group of people can make a tremendous impact on the world remains in the group,” said Lynn Sayarath, a leading member of the Circle. “The group allows women collectively to do something that makes a major impact on our communities.”

In November 2019, the women in the organization met for the last time before the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to pause their community work. The group of women did two more fundraisers before stopping completely.

“In April 2020, we collected funds to distribute to the Heywood Hospital because of the financial burden that COVID-19 has done to the hospital,” said Sayarath. “Then in June 2020, we did another collection of funds and that went to local food pantries in Gardner. We announced to our members that we were looking for their support and in benefiting Heywood Hospital and the local food pantries due to the pandemic.”

From the creation of the organization in 2014 until the hiatus in 2020, the women’s circle has donated more than over $145,000 to local organizations in the Greater Gardner area.

“The impact of the Women's Circle of giving is profound,” Sayarath said. “We gave back over $145,000 to nonprofit organizations in our area in six years, which is phenomenal.”

In January 2022, the co-founders and former leaders of the Circle had a virtual meeting to discuss the re-establishment of the organization. Former members and volunteers were invited to contribute in the discussion as well.

The meeting confirmed the relaunch of the circle, with a few changes in membership fees and a new leadership committee that eliminates the hierarchical titles of president, secretary, treasurer, etc. Lastly, a new way to nominate the two nonprofit community organizations that the Circle will be fundraising for that year.

“We added a college membership to help encourage philanthropy amongst younger people in our community because we know, at some point, we're going to need the next generation to keep these types of things going in our community,” Sayarath said. “The college membership is $25 per meeting commitment, $100 per year.”

Sayarath said the Circle added a new associate membership title for women who are rooted in Gardner but no longer live in the community and have an interest in contributing to the organization.

“My mother lives in Florida, but she is still very connected to Gardner and she is joining as an associate member,” Sayarath said. “An associate member agrees to cut the check each quarter for the organization selected but they don't have voting privileges because they are not at the meeting in person, which is where we do the vote.”

Four women make up the new leadership committee: Sayarath, who is an independent clinical social worker and the field hockey coach at Gardner High, Theresa Thompson, a physician recruiter at the Heywood Hospital, Shannon Ouellete, a financial planner at Northwestern Mutual, and Tracy Hutchinson, president and CEO of the nonprofit organization GAAMHA.

“We now have a leadership team that has an awesome collection of women from our community that work together to give back,” Sayarath said. “There are four of us and we all have different roles, but collectively we're working together to make sure that the Women's Circle aligns with our mission.”

The Circle will have a kick-off meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Colonial Hotel, 625 Betty Spring Road. Former members are encouraged to rejoin and new potential members are welcome to come to the meeting for more information on membership fees and responsibilities. There will be refreshments and silent voting to choose two nonprofit beneficiaries of the group's fundraising efforts.

Applications for new members and nominations for the two nonprofit organizations are on the Circle’s Facebook page. There is no deadline for the new membership application, but for the organization nomination application must be submitted 45 days before the next membership meeting.

“There's a regular membership where a woman commits to four meetings a year and a commitment of $200 a year which is $50 per meeting,” Sayarath said. “They will write a check to the nonprofit that is selected at the meeting.”

Sayarath said those interested in being involved with the organization but who may have financial limitations should send an email to gardnerwcog@gmail.com.

“There's a lot of little tasks that have to be done to pull the meetings together and we would welcome anyone who is interested in volunteering who can't meet the financial commitment,” Sayarath said. “If that is a challenge for people please reach out because we would love people to be able to participate and contribute to the best of their ability.”

