ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

CARE program receives MCCF grant for adult education

By Contributed to the Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qe1SF_0gfElY5500

Muskingum County Career and Academic Readiness Education instructors Holly Bilyeu and Diana Hall, CARE coordinator Barb Funk and CARE orientation specialist Tiffany Stoolfire display a sign proclaiming the program the winner of the 2022 spring grant competition from the Muskingum County Community Foundation. Funding of $3,400 allowed the program of Mid-East Career and Technology Centers to offset the cost of 12 new computers for adults trying to earn high school equivalency, improve their academic skills, fine a better job or gain college entry.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Muskingum Recreation Center officially transitions to the Buckeye Valley Family YMCA

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio University and the Buckeye Valley Family YMCA Thursday, July 14, announced that the Muskingum County Family YMCA has entered into a long-term agreement to operate within the facility formerly managed by the Muskingum Recreation Center (MRC) effective July 2022. While the Muskingum Recreation Center will...
sciotopost.com

Ghoodles, Halloween Market in July on Sunday in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Pickaway County fairgrounds will house a Halloween in July event on Sunday, July 17th. The event was created by Ghoodles Doodles a local art, handmade goods vendor that will offer 30 unique vendors to the ‘Trick or Treat’ booth to booth. Vendors who all are Halloween-themed will sell unique to the season wares. Admission to the vendor market is free, along with getting a photo with Jason Voorhees that will be making an appearance at the event.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
County
Muskingum County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Muskingum County, OH
Government
WTRF

Belmont County Animal Rescue League closing

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We have just learned in the last few hours that the Belmont County Animal Rescue league is closing its doors. Other animal shelter officials have confirmed they received a letter from BCARL’s director of Operations, Denise Nally. Nally said they are closing due...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Back to Back Self Guided Tours at the Fairfield County Infirmary

You will be armed with a flashlight as you and your friends explore through almost 200 years of layered history at the Fairfield County Infirmary. This time, the self-guided tour will be back-to-back with availability on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16. The doors for both tours open at 7 p.m. and close at midnight. The earlier you arrive, the more time you get to explore. You may also rent equipment to have a more authentic experience.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Sales Tax Holiday for Back to School Shopping Coming for Ohio and West Virginia

RACINE, Ohio – Back to school shopping is just around the corner for Meigs County families. Both Ohio and West Virginia will be having sales tax holidays. Ohio will have a sales tax holiday from Friday, August 5, 2022 at 12 a.m. to Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adult Education#High School#College#Technology Centers
WHIZ

Civil War Reenactment Held at Prospect Place Mansion

TRINWAY, OH – A Civil War Reenactment took place earlier today at the historic Prospect Place Mansion in Trinway. The event started at noon, and went on until 8pm with volunteers helping to recreate history. There was a flag ceremony as well as an authentic civil war cannon used...
TRINWAY, OH
Your Radio Place

Got-A-Minute -- Talk a WAlk by Betsy Taylor

For years, I’ve been a dedicated walker. I started as a toddler in a stroller taking after-dinner strolls with my grandfather. That was my introduction to window shopping as we ambled along Wheeling Avenue. Jaunts around town on my own began strictly as a method of transportation. Neighborhood schools...
WHIZ

Keen Street Park Opens after Revitalization Project

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Keen Street Park hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration this afternoon to celebrate the re-development of the historic Zanesville park. The Straker Foundation made this project possible by awarding a grant of $100,000 to the City of Zanesville to revitalize this specific park. The city park has been refreshed with park equipment that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act, making the whole park wheelchair accessible.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

“Chad’s Ride” encourages motorcycle awareness

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Family and friends of the late Chad Senkbeil of Wheeling say Chad (“Knuckles”) was a beloved member of the Flawless Riderz Club. He was killed in a traffic crash in July 2018 on I-470. Saturday the club held their 4th annual “Chad’s Ride For Motorcycle Awareness.” Ann Senkbeil, Chad’s stepmother, said […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Old Franklinton school to become affordable housing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Starling Middle School will be converted to affordable housing by Columbus developer Woda Cooper. Woda Cooper plans to renovate the old school at 120 S. Central Ave., which was originally built in 1908 as West High School, into 45 apartments. There will be 19 one-bedroom, 24 two-bedroom, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Shooting in Fairfield County

Fairfield County – Fairfield sheriff’s department is looking for a sedan that may have been involved in a shooting. According to early reports, around 10:30 pm shooting has been reported at 10100 Block of SIXTEENTH RD SW Stoutsville in Fairfield county. Deputies are on the scene now and...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County opens new corrections facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A special dedication was held Wednesday to unveil Franklin County’s new state-of-the-art corrections center. The new facility, which costs about $360 million and has been in the works for years, is named after Franklin County’s longest-serving sheriff, James A. Karnes. “It’s with pride and honor and this would, he’s smiling down […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in storm near Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured after storms blew through Pickaway County Sunday afternoon, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. According to an alert from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, someone was trapped inside a camper when the wind blew it over approximately four miles south of Circleville. The sheriff’s office later confirmed one person was injured.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion report released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Indiana Attorney General’s investigation into a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Columbus may prove to be fruitless, hospital records indicate. After Dr. Caitlin Bernard told the Indianapolis Star she provided abortion services to the out-of-state 10-year-old girl, the story made national news and garnered […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy