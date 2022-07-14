CARE program receives MCCF grant for adult education
Muskingum County Career and Academic Readiness Education instructors Holly Bilyeu and Diana Hall, CARE coordinator Barb Funk and CARE orientation specialist Tiffany Stoolfire display a sign proclaiming the program the winner of the 2022 spring grant competition from the Muskingum County Community Foundation. Funding of $3,400 allowed the program of Mid-East Career and Technology Centers to offset the cost of 12 new computers for adults trying to earn high school equivalency, improve their academic skills, fine a better job or gain college entry.
