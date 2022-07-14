Big plans: New owners of mill envision stores, restaurants and more

SANFORD, Maine — Right now, the mill at 72 Emery St. is half occupied with tenants who are cultivating medical marijuana, making cabinets, distributing food, and selling firearms.

The mill has brand new owners – Isaac Ellowitz, Justin Graves, and Brian Weyland, of a new company called D-List, LLC – and their long-term vision has the mill fully occupied with stores, restaurants, and other businesses. With proper funds, they believe they can reach this goal in about five years.

“There’s a bunch of things we have to do in order to go from half-full to full,” Ellowitz said during a recent interview at the mill.

The mill needs a new roof, according to Ellowitz. Its masonry needs an overhaul. More access to electricity needs to be installed.

One item on the long to-do list, however, is just about checked off, Ellowitz added. The mill had been without a working passenger elevator for several months. A new controller for the elevator, which will restore its ability to function, was expected to be fully installed this week, according to Ellowitz.

That will be a big deal, Ellowitz said.

“We have businesses on the fifth floor,” he said last week. “They have to walk up the stairs right now.”

The mill itself has six stories in its larger section and four to its smaller, adjacent one. The sixth floor, which offers a panoramic view of the city, is currently unoccupied.

New owners high on mill’s potential

Ellowitz, Graves and Weyland formed D-List for the express purpose of serving as the mill’s new landlord. They purchased the mill from its longtime owner, Eric Stone, in April.

Ellowitz and Graves are longtime tenants at the mill. Both own marijuana cultivation facilities at the site – Westbrook Creek for Ellowitz and Salty Cultivations for Graves.

While both businessmen are licensed by the state to cultivate medical and adult-use marijuana, they currently only produce the medical kind at the mill. In all, the mill houses more than a dozen marijuana cultivation sites, according to Ellowitz.

Ellowitz and Graves said this is the first time they have ever owned property. The first-time landlords decided to buy the mill from Stone for one reason: to ensure the future of their businesses. Stone was retiring and both men were concerned that they would not know their new landlords and could not be certain how the new ownership would affect their future.

“The best decision for us was to buy the building,” Ellowitz said.

New owners up for the challenge

If they are daunted by the rehabilitation of the historical mill that awaits them, they are not showing it. During last week’s interview, Ellowitz seemed to relish the challenge.

“I love mechanic systems and the history of engineering,” Ellowitz said as he walked through some vacant space in the mill. “I even love the history of screws. I’m like a mechanical junkie, you know. I look around at everything in here, and I know that people had to build it. People had to figure all this stuff out to make this place. It was an engineering feat. So now I get to be here and play with engineering all day, which is all I want to do.”

Also, Ellowitz said, he already knows the mill well.

“This is a piece of real estate I’ve been at almost every single day since 2014,” he said. “I know the tenants in this building. I know the structure of this building. I’ve had a working relationship with the city since 2015.”

It also helps that Stone did his share of renovating and rehabilitating over the years, Ellowitz added.

“He left us in a very good situation,” Ellowitz said. “He left us with a group of people who are tenants that are successful and able to pay the rent, which allows this building to keep going. Now we have to take it to the next stage.”

Sanford a partner in mill’s revitalizing

So far in the effort, Ellowitz and his colleagues have had a partner. The City of Sanford used some of its Brownfields funds, provided by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, to help D-List have a phase one environmental assessment of the mill done before it officially closed on the property. The EPA’s Brownfields program helps states and communities as they assess contaminated sites, clean them, and find new uses for them that are tied to economic development.

“We typically are willing to pay for (assessments) if you’re in the area we’re working on, and this is clearly in the area we’re working on,” said Sanford Planning Director Beth Della Valle, referring to the city’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the entire mill yard downtown.

Della Valle said a phase one assessment is “essentially a paper exercise,” in which environmental experts look through official documents that detail the history of a property, from its use to whether there has ever been contamination or other issues at the site.

According to Della Valle, the recently completed phase one assessment by TRC Companies, of Scarborough and South Portland, said the mill’s history suggests possible contamination at the site – making a phase two assessment highly recommended.

Phase two is when environmental officials roll up their sleeves, visit the site, take samples from it to the lab, and complete other tasks, according to Della Valle.

Ellowitz said D-List is now seeking funding for phase two. During a recent interview, Della Valle said the city’s current Brownfields funding is dwindling, especially given that the city’s project to clean the CGA site on New Dam Road and convert it into a solar farm turned out to be an even bigger undertaking than first expected. Still, Della Valle said, the city might still be able to help D-List with the second phase at some point.

“I may have enough money, but I may not,” she said. “With phase twos, I get a little more nervous because even though I have a cost estimate, you really don’t know what it’s going to cost you until you’re on the site. It’s like renovating a house.”

Della Valle expressed confidence in Ellowitz, with whom the city once worked when it was crafting its regulations for medical and adult-use marijuana cultivation in the community several years ago.

“I know that he does a quality product,” Della Valle said. “It’s always a relief to know that somebody – your partner on the other side of a redevelopment – is going to do a quality product.”

Della Valle called the new developments surrounding the mill at 72 Emery Street “pretty exciting.”

“We’ll see where it goes,” she said.

A new name

Ellowitz said he and his colleagues are committed to the mill they now own.

“We love this building,” he said. “We risked all of our income and our businesses to get it, essentially. We really wanted to continue to be here.”

He and his partners even have a new name for the place: Mill 72.

“Keep it simple,” Ellowitz smiled and said.