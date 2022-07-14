Dover Teachers Union: What are we missing? Letters

Dover Teachers Union: What are we missing?

Dover teachers have a three-year contract that was negotiated in good faith in 2019. The third year of that contract was not honored last school year due to lack of funding. Thankfully, the City Council voted to fund the entire school budget this spring, so we should be getting that third-year salary when we go back to school this fall. However, negotiations are at an impasse. What are we missing?

The Dover Teachers’ Union helped many school board members get elected this year by holding banners at the polls, sending mailings and putting signs in our yards. These school board members ran a campaign of supporting the teachers of Dover. Now, we can’t even get our contract passed. What are we missing?

Many Dover teachers spoke at City Council meetings, with school board members at their sides, pleading to get the school budget passed as presented so we could fund our contracts and move on. When the City Council voted to support the budget, there was a joint feeling of elation by the teachers and the school board members. The school board will still not approve the contract that was already negotiated. What are we missing?

The School Board members will tell you that their proposal is better. Although those of us at the top of the pay scale would make more money in their proposal, it would be at the expense of the teachers in the middle of the pay scale: the ones that have put in their time and are the future of Dover, the ones that have not left after a couple years for more money in a neighboring district, the ones that are most marketable elsewhere as they have been tenured in Dover and have experience. What are we missing?

Previous story:Should Dover school raises go to new or mid-career teachers? Union, district make cases.

Not having a negotiated contract when we left in June has caused unnecessary angst and stress for the teachers of Dover. The union proposal is the contract that is already negotiated. This contract is fair and equitable (and has already been passed). What are we missing?

OUR CONTRACTS!

Stephanie DeMatteo

Dover

Health care horror stories show it's time for a change

I keep hearing health-care horror stories. One friend went to a dermatologist for a full-body skin check and was never asked to undress, but still billed (or Medicare was billed) for the check! Another, with chronic health issues, was greeted with a shrug and a “no” when he sought another provider in the same practice after his primary care provider abruptly quit. And then I hear of excessively long waits in ER’s.

I understand the COVID epidemic has strained our system, especially revealing its lack of equity. I understand that a lot of health care workers – facing low pay, understaffing and increasingly rude and angry patients – are quitting. I understand our convoluted, confusing, employment-based, for-profit health insurance system is even more broken than our health care delivery system.

We no longer can boast the “best” health care in the world. Maybe that’s true for those with the most money, but certainly not for all of us. It’s clearly time to restore civility (to health care as well as just about everything else). It’s clearly time to provide better pay and incentives for the line-workers of health care. And it’s clearly time to replace a for-profit, private system with a single-payer, universal system, similar to that in most other civilized nations. Actually, it's long past time.

Cathy Wolff

Kittery, Maine

Conservatives are becoming victims of their own gaslighting

It appears that conservatives are becoming victims of their own gaslighting. It explains why some of them are so angry all the time. It must give them constant headaches keeping track of all the contradictions in their belief system.

They say they love the zygote/embryo/fetus, but really don’t care to provide health care or education for the resulting children because that is too expensive. Conservatives say that they believe in law and order, but one too many of them encouraged and embraced an angry mob that assaulted law enforcement at the United States Capitol, resulting in death. Conservatives like to brag about being staunch supporters of Israel, while attracting and embracing anti-Semites to promote their cause. Seriously, they should actually read the Bible and realize that Christians didn’t exist in the Old Testament for obvious reasons.

They say that that religion makes them moral, but then chose a serial liar and adulterer as their “Chosen One.”

Too many of them have no qualms about destroying God’s green Earth either.

Conservatives complain about the high cost of gas, but supported efforts/politicians years ago to ship our crude oil and gas abroad as well as stopping the creation of alternate energy supplies that our own military was trying to develop. See here. They complain about tax and spend liberals, but history shows that they are Credit Card Conservatives, who don’t mind charging their campaign donors tax cuts to our children’s/grandchildren’s credit cards. See here.

Yes, it is easy to see why many conservatives are so angry all the time. The question remains, why would anyone want to put that cruel, angry and hate filled bunch back in charge of our nation? The answer is, because they are experts in blame shifting, or more broadly, gaslighting. Please resist the urge to let them control our lives. If you think that things couldn’t get any worse, you would be sadly mistaken. History holds many examples, especially in 1930s Germany, which is likely why conservatives are now working so hard to control the teaching of history.

Don Cavallaro

Rye

Supreme Court right to send abortion authority back to states

The Supreme Court is just that – it's not to be "popular" but to maintain the constitution.

Sending abortion back to the states was the correct thing to do, because everyone deserves a say on this subject. Democrats don't represent the voice of the people, they just represent the voice of the Democrats, and they've become great bullies about that. What a shame.

Mary Weston

Dover

Eliot Select Board ignores voters when it comes to spending

After viewing the June 23rd Eliot Select Board meeting, I was left with many questions that were not adequately addressed, if at all:

The voters selected the lowest budget number for all but three of the budget articles. Neither the Town Manager nor the Select Board acknowledged that the voters want to reduce spending.

As elected representatives, shouldn’t the Select Board make decisions that align with what the voters want?

The Town Manager stated that there are carry-over funds from FYE2022. Why isn’t a combination of carry-over and department funds being used to make the Worker’s Compensation payments?

Typically, when budget requests are denied by voters, there is no choice: adjustments must be made within department budgets to respect the outcome of the vote.

The Town Manager recommended a special town meeting and the Select Board unanimously approved it. It is axiomatic that far fewer people can or will show up to an in-person meeting, especially those with COVID concerns. Historically, only 50-200 attend special town meetings, which means that 50-200 residents could circumvent the will of the 1,168 residents that voted in June. What is the rationale for attempting to override 1,168 votes?

Why is the meeting set for 5:30 p.m.? Many people will not be able to leave their jobs in time to attend. In prior years, meetings were scheduled for 7 p.m..

Mid-term elections are coming up in November. These non-emergency budget items should go on a ballot as separate articles when a much larger voter turnout is virtually guaranteed.

Rebecca Davis

Eliot, Maine