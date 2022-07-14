ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epping, NH

Gun maker Sig Sauer unveils $13.5M Experience Center in Epping: Here's a look inside.

By Kathleen D. Bailey
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyeWE_0gfElQ1H00

EPPING — For Ron Cohen, chief executive officer and president of Sig Sauer, the company's Sig Sauer Academy has always been a "window into Sig's DNA."

While casual visitors aren't allowed on the manufacturing floor for safety reasons, the academy provides a way for visitors to see what the company is all about. With its latest building, the 40,000-square-foot Experience Center, that window is opening.

Sig Sauer cut the ribbon on the Experience Center on Route 27 in Epping on Wednesday afternoon. More than 100 people crowded under a tent to celebrate the completion of the project, and to celebrate American firearms manufacturing.

The Experience Center cost $13.5 million to build. It encompasses a retail showroom, museum and firing range, along with a conference center, classrooms and a special VIP suite.

"Fifteen months ago, we broke ground on this facility,” said Bobby Cox, vice president of government affairs for the company. “We went from an empty field to what you see today."

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard:Base to fill 1,200 jobs in 2 years. How to get hired, what it pays.

Attendees of the event included Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, state Senate President Chuck Morse, and Executive Council members Janet Stevens, Ted Gatsas and David Wheeler.

Cox recognized the town of Epping for its "incredible teamwork" in making the Experience Center happen, and also recognized North Branch Construction for finishing the project on time, despite global supply chain issues.

"This project involved every function area of the company," Cox said.

Hutchinson noted that Sig Sauer makes all its ammunition from a plant just outside of Little Rock, Arkansas.

"We have an incredible manufacturing capacity in the United States, and no one does that better than Sig," he said.

Sig Sauer credits success to the 'tenacity of the American worker'

Cohen spoke about the company’s growth. Since joining the company in 2004, Sig Sauer has grown from 100 employees to 3,000 in three states.

"Almost 20 years ago, Sig Sauer was a little company in Exeter, primarily imports, that nobody paid attention to," he said.

Sig Sauer's success is due to "the tenacity of the American worker, and their desire to make something better," according to Cohen.

While the company has stayed on the cutting edge of technology, including artificial intelligence, Cohen insisted, "It's not about the robots. It's about the people."

Dignitaries including Hutchinson and Morse cut the ribbon to officially open the center.

A look inside the new Experience Center

The center includes a large showroom, where customers can browse and learn about everything from firearms to sweatshirts to eye protection. The museum includes a timeline of the company's growth, trophies, and a diorama of soldiers in the desert using Sig Sauer products. The complex includes a firing range, classrooms, and a coffee bar.

Many of the museum exhibits are interactive, with Cohen quipping, "At the Grand Canyon you can pet a snake. You can do it here, too!"

The general public is invited to a grand opening celebration Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days. Festivities include presentations from Team SIG professional shooters; product demonstrations; appearances by local sports legends including Boston Bruins Brad Marchand and Kevan Miller, also of the hunting company March & Mill Co., and former New England Patriot Adam Vinatieri; a vendor village and raffles.

Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

