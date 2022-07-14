Portsmouth's Hewitt, Marshwood's McDaniel now teammates with Sanford Mainers

SANFORD, Maine – Quinn McDaniel and Calvin Hewett knew each other growing up on the Seacoast – McDaniel in Eliot, Maine, and Hewett in Greenland, New Hampshire.

Although their paths occasionally crossed playing baseball, the two were never teammates. Until this summer.

The two are playing together for the Sanford Mainers in the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL). McDaniel is a graduate of Marshwood High School and is currently an all-star second baseman for the University of Maine. Hewett played at Portsmouth High School and is starting to come into his own as an outfielder at national power Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I get to play with Quinn,” said Hewett. “Quinn was a big part of it. He texted me every day. Growing up with Quinn and finally being able to play on the same team has been a lot of fun.”

Hewett played for the Mainers last year and was an all-star. McDaniel was in upstate New York last summer in the Perfect Game League with the Glens Falls Dragons.

Hewett had several options, but knowing McDaniel was on the team was one thing that convinced him to return to Sanford. McDaniel’s college coach played a role in getting him to Sanford, plus he knew the manager – Nic Lops – a college teammate of his older brother, Noah, at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine.

McDaniel hit the ground running for the Mainers. He has been an effective lead-off hitter and second baseman. McDaniel leads Sanford in many offensive categories including average (.337), hits (35), runs (20), home runs (4) and RBIs (21). He is tied with Hewett for the team lead in stolen bases with eight.

Because Vanderbilt’s season was extended with an appearance in the NCAA tournament, Hewett joined the Mainers late, missing the first 12 games. He struggled to start, but is now coming around (he’s hitting .218 with a pair of homers and six RBIs). Hewett was 1 for 3 with three runs scored and a home run in Saturday’s 8-6 loss to Martha’s Vineyard. On Sunday, he went 1 for 3 and scored the team’s only run in a 1-0 win over Danbury.

“We train together,” said Hewett, who plays in the outfield. “We have a lot of fun. We have the same kind of humor.”

McDaniel got a well-earned rest Saturday (he has played in 26 of the team’s 28 games). He went 2 for 4 in Sunday’s win.

Sanford started 1-9, but has since found its feet. The Mainers are currently 13-15 with 16 games to play going into action Wednesday evening. The regular season ends on July 30.

“We were never worried about Calvin,” said manager Lops about his slow start. “We knew it was a matter of time. He’s doing great things again this summer.”

Lops knew McDaniel for years having played with his older brother. “It’s cool to see it come full circle and now to be coaching him,” Lops said. “He’s another guy who shows up every day and works very hard at his craft.”

McDaniel has been the lead-off batter for most of the season.

“He’s a tough at-bat,” said Lops, who is also the head coach at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland. “He’s started off games with an 8-9 pitch at-bat, and it’s resulted in him getting on base at the end of that. Which is great to see. They both bring great speed. They’re both a stolen base threat at any time when they’re on base. That keeps the other team on their toes at all times. They both have good power. … Truly five-tool players for us.”

The two are coming off successful college seasons. McDaniel was the starting second baseman for Maine. The Black Bears went 27-22 and were the top seed in the America East Conference tournament, which they hosted. McDaniel was a first-team choice to the all-conference and All-New England teams. He batted .330 with 54 runs, 22 stolen bases, 10 homers, 11 doubles and 46 runs batted in.

Unfortunately Maine lost its final five games, including two in the conference tournament.

“We got cold at the wrong time,” McDaniel said. “We lost three to Hartford – one of the worst teams in the country. It was just weird. Our pitchers were getting shelled and we weren’t stringing stuff together offensively.”

Still, McDaniel had a great sophomore season.

“I think it was a matter of time,” he said. “I’m just playing the same game and keep getting better. I think physically I got (stronger). My everyday work (ethic) started to show.”

McDaniel had a solid freshman year, batting .268 in 41 games.

Hewett played sparingly as a freshman, which was understandable as Vanderbilt ended up making the College World Series. The Commodores placed second in the nation to Mississippi State.

“There were questions (about this season),” said Hewett, who played in 15 games with seven at-bats in 2021. “Would we be able to make it to the end again? There’s a lot of expectations when you play for Vanderbilt (the 2014 and 2019 national champs).”

Hewett waited his turn, which came during the second half of the season. He played in 33 of the team’s 62 games (39-23). He hit .329 with four homers and 18 RBIs.

Vandy made the NCAA tournament, playing in the Corvallis Regional hosted by Oregon State. They went 3-2 there, but were ousted by OSU, 7-6. Hewett started all five games in left field.

“It was a lot of weight room and putting my head down and working,” he said. “Quinn and I worked out every day lifting (and training) at Powerhouse (Sports) in Seabrook.”

While both players look forward to their junior seasons, their mindset now is trying to get the Mainers to be the best they can in the NECBL.

“We’re having fun,” McDaniel said. “We’re playing hard. We have some really good players.”

“It’s a close race,” Hewett added. “We’re all here to win. We’re excited. We’ve got a lot of baseball left.”