Column: A behind-the-scenes look at what makes the area's elite athletes great

With all the changes going on in the world, in Wayne County, here at The Daily Record and even in my own personal life, there has been one constant — the evolving of the student-athlete, as each year it seems that the level of talent in every sport continues to flourish.

Over the course of 21 years with the paper, it's definitely been a sight to behold.

That is why this summer, the thought entered my mind about showcasing exactly how this has happened. In so many ways, today's student-athletes treat their sports or sport as if it was a job that spans 365 days a year. This has lifted the level of play that is seen across every venue throughout each season.

Even more impressive than the single-sport student-athlete are those who have tackled playing multiple sports. For many of the area's schools, this is critical to the success of each athletic program and that embrace has elevated the level of play across the board. With this in mind, I sought four student-athletes who are the best in their primary sport but play another sport as well.

Triway's Carter Wachtel was an easy selection for softball, but she also has excelled on the volleyball court during her prep career.

There is Norwayne's Shelby Vaughn, who is the top returning girls' soccer player heading into the fall season, but also performs at very high level in basketball and track and field.

Wooster's Blake Bowen is the area's premier hitter on the baseball diamond and has also played a key role for the Generals' basketball team.

On the hardwood, Loudonville's Corri Vermilya is unquestionably the best girls' basketball player in the area and also excels in track and field.

With those four athletes selected, I asked each to write diary-style entries to give readers a glimpse at competing at the highest level. From the juggling that they do between sports, to how they attack the off-season on the quest to improve and still find that balance with friends and family.

AN UPDATE

One of the things that I have enjoyed over the years is the passion that the entire area has for its high school sports and student-athletes. That has always been a fuel to the fire personally to do everything in my power to represent this area to the best of my ability. That is why I felt that I should let you know ahead of time that starting this upcoming season, you will notice that I will be taking on a more part-time role. This is a personal decision and one that I have pondered hard since this past season has ended. Ultimately though, my health and well-being were the key factors in this decision, which is something I had to finally face in the mirror this year.

I still look forward to covering each of our area teams and I will definitely be making my rounds across the area. The fire is still there, but so is the understanding that life has changed, and I have to adapt.

THANK YOU

With that said, I wanted to take the time to thank everyone across the area, who has offered support and checked in on me. I can't really express how much this has meant to me, but as many of you know, April 1, 2021, changed my life in so many ways that I never asked for.

Someday that story will be told, just not today.

The reality is understanding my limitations and making the best of them. It was hard initially as I tried to keep the pace that I have throughout the years, but this spring, I simply ran out of gas. Change is always hard, I can attest to this, but your support since that day has meant the world. So, from me to each of you ... thank you.