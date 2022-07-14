ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Column: A behind-the-scenes look at what makes the area's elite athletes great

By JOSHUA McWILLIAMS, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1xI9_0gfElKy900

With all the changes going on in the world, in Wayne County, here at The Daily Record and even in my own personal life, there has been one constant — the evolving of the student-athlete, as each year it seems that the level of talent in every sport continues to flourish.

Over the course of 21 years with the paper, it's definitely been a sight to behold.

That is why this summer, the thought entered my mind about showcasing exactly how this has happened. In so many ways, today's student-athletes treat their sports or sport as if it was a job that spans 365 days a year. This has lifted the level of play that is seen across every venue throughout each season.

Even more impressive than the single-sport student-athlete are those who have tackled playing multiple sports. For many of the area's schools, this is critical to the success of each athletic program and that embrace has elevated the level of play across the board. With this in mind, I sought four student-athletes who are the best in their primary sport but play another sport as well.

Triway's Carter Wachtel was an easy selection for softball, but she also has excelled on the volleyball court during her prep career.

There is Norwayne's Shelby Vaughn, who is the top returning girls' soccer player heading into the fall season, but also performs at very high level in basketball and track and field.

Wooster's Blake Bowen is the area's premier hitter on the baseball diamond and has also played a key role for the Generals' basketball team.

On the hardwood, Loudonville's Corri Vermilya is unquestionably the best girls' basketball player in the area and also excels in track and field.

With those four athletes selected, I asked each to write diary-style entries to give readers a glimpse at competing at the highest level. From the juggling that they do between sports, to how they attack the off-season on the quest to improve and still find that balance with friends and family.

AN UPDATE

One of the things that I have enjoyed over the years is the passion that the entire area has for its high school sports and student-athletes. That has always been a fuel to the fire personally to do everything in my power to represent this area to the best of my ability. That is why I felt that I should let you know ahead of time that starting this upcoming season, you will notice that I will be taking on a more part-time role. This is a personal decision and one that I have pondered hard since this past season has ended. Ultimately though, my health and well-being were the key factors in this decision, which is something I had to finally face in the mirror this year.

I still look forward to covering each of our area teams and I will definitely be making my rounds across the area. The fire is still there, but so is the understanding that life has changed, and I have to adapt.

THANK YOU

With that said, I wanted to take the time to thank everyone across the area, who has offered support and checked in on me. I can't really express how much this has meant to me, but as many of you know, April 1, 2021, changed my life in so many ways that I never asked for.

Someday that story will be told, just not today.

The reality is understanding my limitations and making the best of them. It was hard initially as I tried to keep the pace that I have throughout the years, but this spring, I simply ran out of gas. Change is always hard, I can attest to this, but your support since that day has meant the world. So, from me to each of you ... thank you.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
Wayne County, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Wayne, OH
Wooster, OH
Sports
Wooster, OH
Basketball
City
Loudonville, OH
County
Wayne County, OH
restaurantclicks.com

Cleveland Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

It’s hard to go wrong when combining bread, sauce, cheese, and an assortment of meat and vegetable toppings. However, not all pizza is created equal, and finding the best pizza in the city you live in or are visiting is crucial if you’re a true pie fan!. After...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field
Cleveland Scene

17 of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in Cleveland

If you prefer to eat all the food in one sitting, these are the perfect spots around town to do so. Whether you're looking for full service breakfast, Italian or sushi buffets or an unlimited wing night, there's something (or a lot of things) for everyone. If you prefer to...
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Inkcarceration Day One: Nostalgia and probably tinnitus

MANSFIELD -- After setting up my car camp to sleep, and a wild goose chase for the media tent (that happens to be surrounded by geese. So. Many. Geese.), the first day of Inkcarceration 2022 began. I made my trek to the front, preparing to photograph bands I’ve listened to...
MANSFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Cheesesteak in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, visit one of these restaurants, which all serve mouthwatering cheesesteaks. Located in Lakewood, Buckeye Beer Engine has one of the best cheesesteaks you can find on the westside. Their beer cheesesteak comes on a hoagie roll and has thin slices of steak, thyme mushrooms, caramelized onions, and beer cheese. If you're gluten-intolerant, you can sub the hoagie roll for a gluten-free bun.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
whbc.com

Top Ice Cream Spots In Stark County

07/15/22 – Jordan Miller is joined by Allison Gromofsky of Visit Canton. Sunday is National ice Cream day and Allison is the perfect person to break down where to get the sweets. Stark County has a wide variety of local spots that the community supports and loves. Take a listen, take a pick, and enjoy some ice cream!
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Friday AM Crash North Of Allliance Impacts Traffic

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An accident involving a tractor trailer rig and a pickup truck just north of Alliance caused some traffic issues during the morning commute on Friday. With the accident at the end of the Alliance Bypass exit ramp to Route 225, 225...
ALLIANCE, OH
whbc.com

SCSO, OVI Task Force Checkpoints in Canton Friday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the county OVI Task force with a couple of sobriety checkpoints Friday in the city of Canton. They’ll be setting up along East Tusc near Cherry Avenue and on Raff Road, just south of West Tusc.
CANTON, OH
WTRF

Fatal crash Friday near New Philadelphia

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that happened on State Route 416 just north of New Philadelphia. According to the OSHP, a 2001 GMC Jimmy was traveling southbound on the route and failed to negotiate a curve, traveled across the centerline, and off the left side of the road.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy