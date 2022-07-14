'We have a ton of work to do': Schulte chosen to lead Kennebunk Select Board

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Shiloh Schulte is the new chair of the Kennebunk Select Board.

At its first meeting of the new fiscal year on Tuesday, the board picked Schulte as its new leader by a vote of 4 to 3.

Select Board member Lisa Pratt and newly elected members Miriam Whitehouse and Leslie Trantelange provided the opposing votes.

Select Board member Kortney Nedeau nominated Schulte for the post. With his seven years of experience on the board, and his recent stint as vice chair, Nedeau described Schulte as neutral, calm and rational, and as “the next natural thing.”

“He is someone who can lead a meeting,” Nedeau said. “We are all going to contribute in our own ways, and I feel like Shiloh has a really great way about him to move things forward, regardless of where he is on the spectrum of an issue.”

In nominating Schulte, Nedeau was declining a nomination for the chair position by Select Board member Sally Carpenter. In making her nomination, Carpenter praised Nedeau for her qualities and abilities.

“I feel she has very strong leadership skills,” Carpenter said. “When she tackles a project, she stays on task. She’s got a thick skin, which I think the chairperson really needs to have. She can deal with adversity... She’s not real opinionated. She does listen. She can see some value in some of the things from an opposing side.”

After electing Schulte, the board voted 4 to 3 to appoint Nedeau as vice chair.

Trantelange nominated Pratt for chair and vice chair, praising her as fair and as an “amazing communicator,” someone who has done a lot of research and “knows the ins and outs” of the board.

Pratt would in fact be selected for a post – the one of board secretary. By a vote of 5 to 2, the board selected Pratt to serve in that capacity. Selectperson Bill Ward also had been nominated for the position.

Schulte succeeds Blake Baldwin, who had served as chair of the board for the past three years. Baldwin lost his bid for re-election during the annual town election in June.

At the end of the meeting on Tuesday, Schulte welcomed newcomers Whitehouse and Trantelange and thanked everyone for supporting him as chair.

“It’s not something I’ve ever jumped up to do, but I’m happy to serve for this year and possibly for as long as you folks decide that you want me here,” he said, noting that he will be “termed out” in two years.

Schulte also put the town’s recent history into context, saying the community – and, in particular, the Select Board – has changed so much during the past 13 months.

“There’s been a huge amount of turnover, a huge amount of change, a huge amount of energy and excitement and broadening of perspectives and thoughts ... that’s come to this board since June of last year,” he said.

Two years ago, the board was comprised of seven men – a composition that Baldwin once described as “six old guys and Shiloh” when he was encouraging a diverse mix of candidates to run the coming election. In June of 2021, voters elected Nedeau, Pratt and Carpenter. And last month, voters also elected Whitehouse and Trantelange, giving the Select Board a female majority for the first time in the town’s history.

Schulte said, "We have a ton of work to do," but he also said he was excited and “certainly up for the challenge." He added that he believed his colleagues on the board were too.

“There’s going to be a learning curve,” he said. “There’s going to be growing pains ... We are going to need to spend some additional time, figuring out who we are as a board, what our priorities are, what we’re trying to do.

“Hopefully, everyone in the town is going to support us and help us get there.”