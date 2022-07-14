ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, ME

'Wish we knew what to do': Police, family seek help to find missing Maine mom and daughter

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
SANFORD, Maine — Nothing about the situation sounds right to Ron Sidebotham, a local father who for two weeks now has been unable to locate his daughter and granddaughter.

Sidebotham said his daughter, Jill, 28, left Springvale, a village in Sanford, on Monday, June 27, reportedly to go camping with her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hansen, and their child, Lydia, in the area of Phillips, Maine, in Franklin County.

Jill had said she would return to Springvale two days later, or by Thursday, June 30, at the latest, according to Sidebotham. She had plans with her 10-year-old son and her fiancé to enjoy the Fourth of July, fireworks and all, here in town during the holiday weekend, Sidebotham added.

Jill and Lydia never came home on June 30. Sidebotham and his wife, Cottie, have not seen their daughter and granddaughter since.

“You try hard not to think bad thoughts, but they’re there in the back of your head,” Sidebotham said on Tuesday. “I have to stay positive.”

The criminal investigation division of the Sanford Police Department is trying to locate Jill, Lydia, and Hansen. The department has been posting updates of its investigation and is asking statewide for the public’s help.

The police said they had a confirmed sighting of Jill, Lydia and Hansen at the Walmart in Mexico, Maine, on Saturday, July 2, at approximately 4 p.m.

The police added that the last known vehicle to be associated with Jill, Lydia and Hansen is a silver 2005 Volkswagen Jetta, with a Maine registration plate of 1563VJ.

“At this time, we are attempting to locate them to check their well-being,” the department posted on July 8. “We have no indication the family is in danger, but out of caution, we would like to confirm this and advise them of the extended family’s concerns.”

Sidebotham said he is aware that some people might be thinking his daughter just wants to get away for a while — that she might not want to be found, as it is sometimes said in these circumstances. He said he knows his daughter and is certain that is not the case. Jill would never leave indefinitely and not stay in touch with her family, he said.

“This is not something Jill would do to anyone, especially her son,” Sidebotham said.

Sidebotham said Jill and Hansen had a relationship that ended about 10 years ago.

Jill and Lydia live with the Sidebothams. Sidebotham said Hansen had showed up at their home twice in the few weeks leading up to Jill and Lydia’s disappearance, and those instances had been the first time they had seen him in “probably at least a year.”

Sidebotham was at work when Jill told her mother she was going camping on June 27. Sidebotham said his wife tried to talk their daughter out of going on the trip.

Sidebotham said thousands of people have responded and offered their support to him and his family in the past two weeks.

“It’s overwhelming, the amount of help we’re getting,” he said.

Sidebotham said he just wants his daughter and granddaughter to be home and to be safe.

“I wish we knew what to do next,” he said.

