New Concord, OH

Exploring space, celebrating John Glenn

By Kevin Sutton, The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago
NEW CONCORD — Teaching area youth more about space exploration while also celebrating the birthday of the late former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn was a two-part goal of the annual John and Annie Glenn Space Day, which concluded Tuesday for its 10th season.

The two-day event sponsored by the Museum Foundation of East Muskingum welcomed about 45 youth, with 24 8- to 10-year-olds attending Monday's session, followed by 21 11- to 12-year-olds for Tuesday's final session.

"Space Day is an event we do every year in honor of John Glenn's birthday, which is on July 18," Betsy Taylor, coordinator of educational programs for the Museum Foundation of East Muskingum explained. "John Glenn made his mark on the world as the first American to orbit the earth.

"But a lot of the kids think he was the first human to obit the earth, so we try to educate them on his legacy," Taylor continued. "John Glenn did most of his work around science themes, so each year we select a theme that has something to do with space flight and science."

Glenn, who died Dec. 8, 2016, served four terms as a U.S. senatorand was one of NASA's original seven Mercury astronauts. His flight on Friendship 7 on Feb. 20, 1962, showed the world that America was a serious contender in the space race with the Soviet Union. It also made Glenn an instant hero.

Taylor explained this year's theme was the solar system, with the campers learning how its possible to explore other planets by putting rovers on them.

"We did an interactive activity with a parachute to demonstrate that for the kids," Taylor added

That activity was a big hit with the campers, especially 10-year-old Peyton Brown of West Muskingum Schools in Zanesville.

"The thing we did with the parachute was really fun," Brown, who was attending her first Space Day event offered. "I learned a lot about the planets, and lots of new things about space I didn't know.

"Space is very interesting to learn about, and I wanted to get more information about it," she added. "I had a great time and will be back next year for sure."

Another topic covered that sparked the interest of 12-year-old Clare Coll of New Concord was the order of the planets from the sun and how that effects each individual planet.

"I learned that planets can have thinner atmospheres than others and it's not all the same," Coll said. "It depends on where they are in the solar system, how far from the sun they actually are.

"I think it's interesting to hear about all the different theories about space that people have," she continued. "I like to hear the different perspectives what people think will happen next."

Coll explained she is a regular attendee of the annual Space Day event, and is a big fan of John Glenn.

"It's cool that somebody as famous as John Glenn comes from the same place as I do," Coll said. "He did so many things for our country."

The campers were treated to a pizza lunch provided by Wally's Pizza, while each camper also received a new book on space thanks to a donation from Park National Bank.

