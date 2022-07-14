Richland 200: Team-first mentalities the common quality of Nos. 81-90

Every team needs them.

You know, the teammates who care more about team success than their own? That is the common theme among the athletes making up Nos. 81-90 in the Richland 200.

Let's check out our next batch of athletes as we enter the top 90.

90: Justin Crall, Mansfield Senior

As a freshman, Crall scored four goals and added an assist for the four-win Tygers soccer team, earning honorable mention all-district in Division II. The Tygers soccer program has suffered in recent years, but it is because of young players like Crall that the future is looking very bright down at Mehock Fields. Crall will be the top returning goal scorer for the Tygers in 2022.

89: Marisah Atterholt, Madison

As a sophomore last year, Atterholt helped the Rams win a Division II district championship in soccer for the fifth consecutive year, scoring five goals and handing out two assists while making her presence known all over the field. She was an honorable mention all-district and honorable mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference selection and will have an even bigger role and more responsibility in 2022.

88: Kyleigh Reiter, Madison

A hard-hitting third baseman for the Rams, Reiter posted the second-best batting average on the team with a .392 mark to go with 31 hits, 25 RBIs and 21 runs scored. She also added a home run during her sophomore season. She was the only member of the Rams to collect 30-plus hits, 20-plus RBIs and 20-plus runs scored and still only earned honorable mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference. Possibly the most underrated softball player in Richland County, this smooth-swinging lefty has a bright future.

87: Heath Kash, Crestview

Kash is quickly becoming one of the best shooters in Richland County. Last year, his smooth 3-point stroke netted him honorable mention All-Northwest District, honorable mention All-District 6 and second team All-Firelands Conference honors for the Cougars. Last year, the Cougars were extremely young and had some growing pains, but with guys like Kash those pains will all be worth it this season as a Firelands Conference championship is a real possibility.

86: Adison Reymer, Crestview

Reymer was one of the best two-way football players in 2021 for the Cougars, who finished the regular season 10-0 with a Firelands Conference championship. Reymer was a huge reason why. He had 27 catches for 539 yards and six touchdowns on offense and put up an amazing defensive season with 73 tackles, five for a loss, three interceptions, two sacks and two fumble recoveries, one of which went for a score. With Reymer coming back in 2022, the Cougars are yet again the favorite in the Firelands Conference. Considering the teammates he also has returning, a regional title isn't out of the question.

85: James Stewart, Ontario

The Warriors lose a gigantic senior soccer class from last season but don't expect it to be a down year. One of the top returners is James Stewart, who scored two goals and added four assists while also spending time back on defense. He earned honorable mention all-district honors in Division II and was a second-team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference selection. With players like Stewart, the MOAC title still runs through Warriors Country.

84: Kylie Snow, Ontario

As a junior, Snow proved to be one of the best catchers in Richland County, hitting .340 with 18 hits, nine RBIs and seven runs scored. She was solid behind the plate, catching 109 of 117 innings and throwing out four runners. She earned second-team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference honors for the league champs and she has one more year to come back and repeat. With the team only losing one senior who was injured for the entire year, fully expect Snow and company to come back better than ever.

83: Pacey Chrastina, Clear Fork

Chrastina was one of the most athletic juniors last season. In basketball, she helped Clear Fork put together a historic season that hadn't been seen in 40 years. Then, she took to the softball diamond and earned second-team All-MOAC honors after hitting .415 with 27 hits, 12 RBIs and 16 runs scored while playing just about every single defensive position. What does she have in store for her senior season? Championships.

82: Davis Wushinske , Mansfield Christian

Wushinske was a first-team all-district and All-Mid-Buckeye Conference soccer player last season when he led the Flames in goals and assists. He led his team to a respectable 9-6-2 record. This season, expect that to be even better thanks to Wushinske.

81: Carmelo Smith, Mansfield Senior

Arguably the best and most athletic offensive lineman for the Tygers, Smith earned honorable mention All-Mansfield News Journal honors last season and anchors an offensive line that has everyone back from last year. That will spell good news for the Tygers in 2022.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland 200: Team-first mentalities the common quality of Nos. 81-90