Newburgh, NY

Newburgh firefighters demand more staff after fatal fire, changes to manpower on shifts

By Lana Bellamy, Times Herald-Record
 4 days ago
CITY OF NEWBURGH - When longtime Newburgh firefighter Scott Miles told the City Council on Monday, "All you guys have blood on your hands," Mayor Torrance Harvey drew a line.

Miles was stating his belief that reallocated staffing on fire department shifts contributed to the death of Debra Benedict, 63, in a fire at 68 Lander St. last month.

His comments set off a dramatic scene during the council meeting. Harvey banged his gavel and ordered Miles removed from the building. Miles refused to back down, shouting the offending phrase while Harvey shouted back.

"We're not going to tolerate disrespect. We're not going to be talking about blood on hands. And we're not going to be politicizing a tragedy in this city, and the family is sitting right here," Harvey said.

Several firefighters and some residents who spoke at the meeting also expressed concerns about fire department staffing during the Lander Street fire. Two of the speakers were Benedict's sons, one of whom survived the fire by jumping out the third-story window.

The tension between the firefighters and city government had been building since the controversial changes to staffing were made in January.

Six months ago, City Manager Todd Venning altered shift assignments to have seven firefighters responding to general service calls per shift instead of 10. The move was an effort to reduce costly overtime.

But despite the emotional outcry, no changes to staff on firefighting shifts have been made yet.

Harvey said during Monday's council meeting the city manager has offered to hire part-time and/or volunteer firefighters to help carry the load, if the union would allow for it.

Nick Bedetti, the fire union's president, said Wednesday that hiring staff is a "nonmandatory" topic of contract discussions. But he noted, "We advise against it (part-time and volunteer staff) because it's a waste of time."

Bedetti said that the department needs qualified responders skilled in rescue and fire suppression efforts to work on these shifts, not just bodies.

"You can have 200 volunteers in a department but only a handful may be qualified to go into a burning building," he said.

Fire chief FJ Spinelli said Wednesday he has not been approached by the mayor or city manager about the possibility of hiring part-time staff or volunteers.

Bedetti, who responded to the fire at 68 Lander St., suggested that a major issue with the response was the amount of time it took for water to arrive at the scene. The engine responsible for that came from the West End firehouse, five minutes away.

If there hadn't been changes to manpower, Bedetti said, a truck with water would've been staffed at the department's headquarters on Grand Street, about a minute away. A fire is said to double in size every 30 seconds, he noted.

The incident has left a lasting impression on Bedetti: "It is the worst feeling in the world, the helplessness you feel. You take this job because you want to help people. I've been doing this 15 years now and this is the worst I've felt at a fire."

He estimated the last time Newburgh had a fatal fire was in 2019, and he commented that fatal fires are rare occurrences in the city.

Venning, the city manager, pointed out at Monday's meeting other issues that complicated rescue efforts, among them: electrical lines that blocked the ladder truck from accessing a window, a delayed 911 call, a burned-out staircase that was the only means for reaching the top floor from inside the building, and the fact that it was a grease fire.

"In my conversations with public safety and going through the series of files, it was expressed to me in no uncertain terms that so many different things went wrong that it would be difficult to suggest that there was anything the fire department could've done to prevent this," Venning said.

Lana Bellamy covers Newburgh for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach her at lbellamy@th-record.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Truck#Volunteer Fire Department#Economy#The City Council
