ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Stark County-area team-by-team 2022 high school football schedules

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6khH_0gfEl6hE00

Here’s a look at the Stark County-area team-by-team schedules for the 2022 high school football season . All games listed kick off at 7 p.m., unless noted. The regular season begins Thursday, Aug. 18. The first full Friday night of games follows the next evening.

Scrimmages for each team are included. Those begin at the end of the first week of August.

The OHSAA state playoffs begin Friday, Oct. 28.

The postseason culminates in the OHSAA state championship games , Dec. 1-4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's the second straight year all of the state finals will be at Benson Stadium .

Federal League football schedules

Canton McKinley Bulldogs football schedule

Fri., Aug. 5 at Warren Harding, 11 a.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 12 St. Ignatius, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 at Mentor

Fri., Aug. 26 at Austintown Fitch

Fri., Sept. 2 Dublin Coffman

Fri., Sept. 9 Perry

Fri., Sept. 16 at Green

Fri., Sept. 23 Hoover

Fri., Sept. 30 at Lake

Fri., Oct. 7 Jackson

Fri., Oct. 14 at GlenOak

Sat., Oct. 22 at Massillon, 2 p.m.

Canton McKinley Football: 'Back on the track': Canton McKinley football moving in right direction year after scandal

GlenOak Golden Eagles football schedule

Sat., Aug. 6 at Dover, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Thr., Aug. 11 Ursuline, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 at Shaker Heights

Fri., Aug. 26 Massillon

Fri., Sept. 2 at Fitch

Fri., Sept. 9 at Lake

Fri., Sept. 16 at Hoover

Fri., Sept. 23 Green

Fri., Sept. 30 at Jackson

Fri., Oct. 7 Louisville

Fri., Oct. 14 McKinley

Fri., Oct. 21 Perry

College Football Recruiting: New names emerge in Greater Akron/Canton player rankings

Green Bulldogs football schedule

Fri., Aug. 5 at Wadsworth, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 12 New Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 Ellet

Fri., Aug. 26 North Olmsted

Fri., Sept. 2 Tallmadge

Fri., Sept. 9 Jackson

Fri., Sept. 16 McKinley

Fri., Sept. 23 at GlenOak

Fri., Sept. 30 at Louisville

Fri., Oct. 7 Perry

Fri., Oct. 14 at Hoover

Fri., Oct. 21 at Lake

OHSAA Football: OHSAA Football Finals Replay - A look back at 2021 'State Championship Weekend' at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Jackson Polar Bears football schedule

Fri., Aug. 5 Alliance, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 12 at Walsh Jesuit, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 Akron East

Fri., Aug. 26 at Mayfield

Fri., Sept. 2 at Boardman

Fri., Sept. 9 at Green

Fri., Sept. 16 at Perry

Fri., Sept. 23 Lake

Fri., Sept. 30 GlenOak

Fri., Oct. 7 at McKinley

Fri., Oct. 14 Central Catholic

Fri., Oct. 21 Hoover

Jackson Football: 'Where my heart's been': Jay Rohr settles in as Jackson football head coach

Lake Blue Streaks football schedule

Sat., Aug. 6 St. Vincent-St. Mary, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 11 Hudson, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 at Alliance

Fri., Aug. 26 Maple Heights

Fri., Sept. 2 Akron East

Fri., Sept. 9 GlenOak

Fri., Sept. 16 at Louisville

Fri., Sept. 23 at Jackson

Fri., Sept. 30 McKinley

Fri., Oct. 7 at Hoover

Fri., Oct. 14 at Perry

Fri., Oct. 21 Green

North Canton Hoover Vikings football schedule

Sat., Aug. 6 Ashland, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 11 Alliance, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 Buchtel

Fri., Aug. 26 at Mansfield

Fri., Sept. 2 Kenmore-Garfield

Fri., Sept. 9 Louisville

Fri., Sept. 16 GlenOak

Fri., Sept. 23 at McKinley

Fri., Sept. 30 at Perry

Fri., Oct. 7 Lake

Fri., Oct. 14 Green

Fri., Oct. 21 at Jackson

Perry Panthers football schedule

Fri., Aug. 5 at Wooster, 5 p.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 11 at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 18 Central Catholic

Sat., Aug. 27 Clarkson North (Ont.), 2 p.m., at Benson Stadium

Fri., Sept. 2 at Euclid

Fri., Sept. 9 at McKinley

Fri., Sept. 16 Jackson

Fri., Sept. 23 Louisville

Fri., Sept. 30 Hoover

Fri., Oct. 7 at Green

Fri., Oct. 14 Lake

Fri., Oct. 21 at GlenOak

Perry part of Freedom Bowl: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to host Freedom Bowl — a five-game high school football event

Eastern Buckeye Conference football schedules

Alliance Aviators football schedule

Fri., Aug. 5 at Jackson, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 11 at Hoover, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 Lake

Fri. Aug. 26 at Niles McKinley

Fri., Sept. 2 Bedford

Fri., Sept. 9 Norwalk

Fri., Sept. 16 at Central Catholic

Fri., Sept. 23 at Salem

Fri., Sept. 30 at Carrollton

Fri., Oct. 7 West Branch

Fri., Oct. 14 at Minerva

Fri., Oct. 21 Marlington

Carrollton Warriors football schedule

Fri., Aug. 5 Bellaire, Cuyahoga Falls and Southern Local, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 at Manchester

Fri., Aug. 26 Philo

Fri., Sept. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas

Fri., Sept. 9 at Garaway

Sat., Sept. 17 at Kenmore-Garfield, 2 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 23 at Marlington

Fri., Sept. 30 Alliance

Fri., Oct. 7 at Salem

Fri., Oct. 14 West Branch

Fri., Oct. 21 Minerva

Marlington Dukes football schedule

Sat., Aug. 6 CVCA, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 11 at Niles McKinley (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 at Coventry

Fri., Aug. 26 at Northwest

Fri., Sept. 2 Ridgewood

Fri., Sept. 9 at Chaney

Fri., Sept. 16 Warren JFK

Fri., Sept. 23 Carrollton

Fri., Sept. 30 West Branch

Fri., Oct. 7 at Minerva

Fri., Oct. 14 Salem

Fri., Oct. 21 at Alliance

Minerva Lions football schedule

Fri., Aug. 5 Malvern, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 12 at East Canton, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 East Liverpool

Fri., Aug. 26 at Crestwood

Fri., Sept. 2 at Beaver Local

Fri., Sept. 9 Sandy Valley

Fri., Sept. 16 Ravenna Southeast

Fri., Sept. 23 at West Branch

Fri., Sept. 30 at Salem

Fri., Oct. 7 Marlington

Fri., Oct. 14 Alliance

Fri., Oct. 21 at Carrollton

Salem Quakers football schedule

Fri., Aug. 5 at Canfield, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 11 Springfield (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 18 Crestview

Fri., Aug. 26 at Beaver Local

Fri., Sept. 2 East Liverpool

Fri., Sept. 9 Central Catholic

Fri., Sept. 16 at Padua Franciscan

Fri., Sept. 23 Alliance

Fri., Sept. 30 Minerva

Fri., Oct. 7 Carrollton

Fri., Oct. 14 at Marlington

Sat., Oct. 22 at West Branch

West Branch Warriors football schedule

Sat., Aug. 6 at Struthers (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 12 at South Range, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 Canfield

Fri., Aug. 26 Woodridge

Fri., Sept. 2 at Revere

Fri., Sept. 9 Ridgewood

Fri., Sept. 16 at Howland

Fri., Sept. 23 Minerva

Fri., Sept. 30 at Marlington

Fri., Oct. 7 at Alliance

Fri., Oct. 14 at Carrollton

Sat., Oct. 22 Salem

PAC-7 football schedules

Canton South Wildcats football schedule

Sat., Aug. 6 at Central Catholic, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 11 at Steubenville, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 at St. Clairsville

Sat., Aug. 27 Eastmoor Academy

Fri., Sept. 2 Sandy Valley

Fri., Sept. 9 at CVCA

Fri., Sept. 16 Manchester

Fri., Sept. 23 Triway

Fri., Sept. 30 at Fairless

Fri., Oct. 7 Tuslaw

Fri., Oct. 14 at Orrville

Fri., Oct. 21 Northwest

CVCA Royals football schedule

Sat., Aug. 6 at Marlington, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 12 Norwayne, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 at New Philadelphia

Fri., Aug. 26 Kent Roosevelt

Fri., Sept. 2 at Woodridge

Fri., Sept. 9 Canton South

Fri., Sept. 16 at Triway

Fri., Sept. 23 Fairless

Fri., Sept. 30 at Northwest

Fri., Oct. 7 Orrville

Fri., Oct. 14 at Tuslaw

Fri., Oct. 21 Manchester

Fairless Falcons football schedule

Sat., Aug. 6 Indian Valley, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 11 at Waynedale, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 18 at Sandy Valley

Fri., Aug. 26 Tusky Valley

Fri., Sept. 2 Claymont

Fri., Sept. 9 at Northwest

Fri., Sept. 16 Orrville

Fri., Sept. 23 at CVCA

Fri., Sept. 30 Canton South

Fri., Oct. 7 at Manchester

Fri., Oct. 14 Triway

Fri., Oct. 21 at Tuslaw

Manchester Panthers football schedule

Fri., Aug. 19 Carrollton

Fri., Aug. 26 Sandy Valley

Fri., Sept. 2 at Mogadore

Fri., Sept. 9 Orrville

Fri., Sept. 16 at Canton South

Fri., Sept. 23 at Tuslaw

Fri., Sept. 30 Triway

Fri., Oct. 7 Fairless

Fri., Oct. 14 at Northwest

Fri., Oct. 21 at CVCA

Northwest football schedule

Sat., Aug. 6 at New Philadelphia, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 11 Revere (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 at Norton

Fri., Aug. 26 Marlington

Fri., Sept. 2 Louisville

Fri., Sept. 9 Fairless

Fri., Sept. 16 at Tuslaw

Fri., Sept. 23 at Orrville

Fri., Sept. 30 CVCA

Fri., Oct. 7 at Triway

Fri., Oct. 14 Manchester

Fri., Oct. 21 at Canton South

Orrville Red Riders football schedule

Fri., Aug. 5 at Chippewa, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 12 at Indian Valley (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 at Wooster

Fri., Aug. 26 West Holmes

Fri., Sept. 2 Akron Springfield

Fri., Sept. 9 at Manchester

Fri., Sept. 16 at Fairless

Fri., Sept. 23 Northwest

Fri., Sept. 30 Tuslaw

Fri., Oct. 7 at CVCA

Fri., Oct. 14 Canton South

Fri., Oct. 21 at Triway

Triway Titans football schedule

Sat., Aug. 6 Northwestern, Wynford, 5 p.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 11 Clear Fork (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 West Holmes

Fri., Aug. 26 Marengo Highland

Fri., Sept. 2 at Waynedale

Fri., Sept. 9 Tuslaw

Fri., Sept. 16 CVCA

Fri., Sept. 23 at Canton South

Fri., Sept. 30 at Manchester

Fri., Oct. 7 Northwest

Fri., Oct. 14 at Fairless

Fri., Oct. 21 Orrville

Tuslaw Mustangs football schedule

Fri., Aug. 5 Waynedale, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 11 at Sandy Valley, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 Conotton Valley

Fri., Aug. 26 at Dalton

Fri., Sept. 2 at Tusky Valley

Fri., Sept. 9 at Triway

Fri., Sept. 16 Northwest

Fri., Sept. 23 Manchester

Fri., Sept. 30 at Orrville

Fri., Oct. 7 at Canton South

Fri., Oct. 14 CVCA

Fri., Oct. 21 Fairless

Stark County-area independents/others schedules

Canton Central Catholic Crusaders football schedule

Sat., Aug. 6 Canton South, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 11 at Hillsdale, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 18 at Perry

Fri., Aug. 26 at Norwayne

Fri., Sept. 2 South Range

Fri., Sept. 9 at Salem

Fri., Sept. 16 Alliance

Sat., Sept. 24 at Lutheran East, noon

Fri., Sept. 30 Lake Catholic

Fri., Oct. 7 at East Liverpool

Fri., Oct. 14 at Jackson

Thur., Oct. 20 St. Thomas Aquinas

East Canton Hornets football schedule

Fri., Aug. 12 Minerva, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 Dalton

Fri., Aug. 26 at United

Fri., Sept. 2 Salineville Southern

Fri., Sept. 9 St. Thomas Aquinas

Fri., Sept. 16 at Sandy Valley

Fri., Sept. 23 Newcomerstown

Fri., Sept. 30 at Strasburg

Fri., Oct. 7 at Tusc. Central Catholic

Fri., Oct. 14 Buckeye Trail

Fri., Oct. 21 at Malvern

Louisville Leopards football schedule

Thur., Aug. 11 Canfield, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 at Steubenville

Fri., Aug. 26 Poland

Fri., Sept. 2 at Northwest

Fri., Sept. 9 at Hoover

Fri., Sept. 16 Lake

Fri., Sept. 23 at Perry

Fri., Sept. 30 Green

Fri., Oct. 7 at GlenOak

Fri., Oct. 14 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Fri., Oct. 21 Linsly (W.V.)

Malvern Hornets football schedule

Fri., Aug. 5 at Minerva, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 11 Coshocton (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 at East Palestine

Fri., Aug. 26 at Conotton Valley

Fri., Sept. 2 Waterloo

Fri., Sept. 9 Tusky Valley

Fri., Sept. 16 at Ridgewood

Fri., Sept. 23 Strasburg

Fri., Sept. 30 at Buckeye Trail

Fri., Oct. 7 Newcomerstown

Sat., Oct. 15 at Tusc. Central Catholic

Fri., Oct. 21 East Canton

Massillon Tigers football schedule

Sat., Aug. 6 Avon, 11:30 a.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 12 Buchtel (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 Cin. Moeller

Fri., Aug. 26 at GlenOak

Fri., Sept. 2 at Mansfield

Fri., Sept. 9 Warren Harding

Fri., Sept. 16 St. Edward

Fri., Sept. 23 Fitch

Fri., Sept. 30 Middletown (Del.)

Fri., Oct. 7 Canisius (N.Y.)

Sat., Oct. 22 McKinley, 2 p.m.

Stark County Sports: Canton Repository Stark County high school players of the year for 2021-22 school year //

Sandy Valley Cardinals football schedule

Sat., Aug. 6 at Meadowbrook, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 11 Tuslaw, 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 18 Fairless

Fri., Aug. 26 at Manchester

Fri., Sept. 2 at Canton South

Fri., Sept. 9 at Minerva

Fri., Sept. 16 East Canton

Fri., Sept. 23 at Indian Valley

Fri., Sept. 30 Ridgewood

Fri., Oct. 7 at Claymont

Fri., Oct. 14 Garaway

Fri., Oct. 21 Tusky Valley

St. Thomas Aquinas Knights football schedule

Thur., Aug. 11 Strasburg, TBA (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 at Struthers

Fri., Aug. 26 Smithville

Fri., Sept. 2 at Carrollton

Fri., Sept. 9 at East Canton

Fri., Sept. 16 Windham

Fri., Sept. 23 at Rootstown

Fri., Sept. 30 at Ravenna Southeast

Fri., Oct. 7 Warren JFK

Fri., Oct. 14 Mogadore

Thur., Oct. 20 at Central Catholic

Tusky Valley Trojans football schedule

Sat., Aug. 6 Rittman (scrimmage)

Thur., Aug. 11 at Barnesville, 6:30 p.m. (scrimmage)

Fri., Aug. 19 Waynedale

Fri., Aug. 26 at Fairless

Fri., Sept. 2 Tuslaw

Fri., Sept. 9 at Malvern

Fri., Sept. 16 Tusc. Central Catholic

Fri., Sept. 23 at Ridgewood

Fri., Sept. 30 Claymont

Fri., Oct. 7 Garaway

Fri., Oct. 14 at Indian Valley

Fri., Oct. 21 at Sandy Valley

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County-area team-by-team 2022 high school football schedules

Comments / 1

Related
whbc.com

2 Fatalities in Stark Bring Count Up to 18

CANTON and TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a deadly weekend on Stark County highways. 62-year-old Douglas Fahrni of Apple Creek was killed on Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township Saturday night when he was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the freeway.
STARK COUNTY, OH
247Sports

PG Kaden Magwood headed to Oak Hill, has a 'real chance' to be special player

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Rajon Rondo left the city of Louisville and ended his high school career at Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va. Now, about 20 years later another budding star from the high school sports scene in Louisville is headed to the prestigious prep school. Point guard Kaden Magwood was one of the top players in the Sixth Region last season as a freshman at Western High School.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stark County, OH
Football
City
Wooster, OH
Stark County, OH
Sports
City
Struthers, OH
City
Orrville, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Tallmadge, OH
Local
Ohio Football
City
Steubenville, OH
City
Strasburg, OH
City
Manchester, OH
County
Stark County, OH
City
Louisville, OH
City
Minerva, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Stark County, OH
Education
City
Massillon, OH
City
Barnesville, OH
City
Canfield, OH
WTRF

Fatal crash Friday near New Philadelphia

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that happened on State Route 416 just north of New Philadelphia. According to the OSHP, a 2001 GMC Jimmy was traveling southbound on the route and failed to negotiate a curve, traveled across the centerline, and off the left side of the road.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

Friday AM Crash North Of Allliance Impacts Traffic

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An accident involving a tractor trailer rig and a pickup truck just north of Alliance caused some traffic issues during the morning commute on Friday. With the accident at the end of the Alliance Bypass exit ramp to Route 225, 225...
ALLIANCE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#College Football#Eagles Football#League Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Ohsaa#Federal League#Canton Mckinley Bulldogs#Mentor Fri#Austintown Fitch Fri#Green Fri#Sat#Massillon Fri#Hoover Fri
whbc.com

SCSO, OVI Task Force Checkpoints in Canton Friday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the county OVI Task force with a couple of sobriety checkpoints Friday in the city of Canton. They’ll be setting up along East Tusc near Cherry Avenue and on Raff Road, just south of West Tusc.
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash on State Route 416

Nick McWilliams reporting – A late-night, one-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person on Friday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post, a 2001 GMC Jimmy was traveling southbound on State Route 416 just outside New Philadelphia around 10:20 p.m. The vehicle failed to make...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

Top Ice Cream Spots In Stark County

07/15/22 – Jordan Miller is joined by Allison Gromofsky of Visit Canton. Sunday is National ice Cream day and Allison is the perfect person to break down where to get the sweets. Stark County has a wide variety of local spots that the community supports and loves. Take a listen, take a pick, and enjoy some ice cream!
STARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
cleveland19.com

Man dies after shooting in Summit County parking lot

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said authorities launched a homicide investigation Sunday after a 55-year-old man was shot in a parking lot. The medical examiner said Akron police officers discovered the victim with shooting injuries in the 900 block of Copley Road. According to...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man wanted for raping 3 children arrested in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted out of Pennsylvania for the rape of 3 children has been arrested in Canton. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, 34-year-old David Hanshe is facing 5 counts of rape. The alleged crimes took place over the course of three years from 2013 to 2016. The victims ranged from 18-months-old to 8-years-old.
CANTON, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Dr. Cassandra McDonald Propose Legislation to Akron's Mayor Dan Horrigan to Limit Contact Between Police and Motorists

Akron, OH. - Jayland Walker faced an untimely death on June 27, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Media outlets reported that Akron's police officers killed Walker during a foot chase following a hot pursuit vehicle stop. According to media reports, eight officers fired more than 90 bullets toward Walker and struck him approximately 60 times. Walker's family funeralized Jayland on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. They held the funeral service at the Akron Civic Center.
AKRON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy