ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Today is: National Mac and Cheese Day

By News-Messenger/News Journal
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQnGi_0gfEl5oV00

Mac and cheese, more formally known as macaroni and cheese, is one of the most beloved comfort foods. As is apparent from its name, it is made with macaroni — usually of the elbow-shaped variety — as well as with melted cheese. Other types of pasta can be used, and other ingredients are commonly added with the cheese. It can be made from scratch or out of a box, the latter variety being the first meal that many learn how to make.

The original mac and cheese recipes usually used Parmesan cheese, along with pasta and butter or cream. American cooks tweaked the recipes and used cheddar, colby, or cheap processed cheeses, and sometimes added spices like nutmeg and mustard.

Source: Checkiday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food Network

Where to Get Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day

While it is true, for many of us, that every day — or at the very least, every summer day — is ice cream day, there is one day on the calendar that makes it official: In the United States, National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday in July (which, by the way, is National Ice Cream Month).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Cheeses#Parmesan Cheese#Melted Cheese#Food Drink#National Mac#American#Checkiday Com
Mashed

33% Of Americans Said This Is The Best Brand Of Mac & Cheese

While Canada outdoes America in its mac & cheese consumption by a respectable 55%, the warm and cheesy comfort food is still a dinner time staple in the States. For instance, the Macaroni and Cheese festival, where ticket-buyers are entitled to unlimited mac & cheese tastings, is celebrated in four different locations across California and New Mexico. ​​And New York-based ice cream company Van Leeuwen even released an exclusive Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream flavor.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes. To Be Replaced Immediately

A new restaurant is replacing an old one in metro Phoenix.Farhad Ibrahimzade/Unsplash. There are a number of restaurant “concept” groups around the Valley that, when one restaurant fails to impress, instead of closing up shop and moving out of the space, the restaurant group simply changes up the menu, alters the decor, and rebrands the establishment. For these restaurant groups that have established enough equity to be able to swap in entirely new menus and decor on a semi-frequent basis, it does make it easier to eventually land on a menu that connects with customers. This is exactly what is happening with one local restaurant, as it closes down shop in preparation for a new restaurant to open in its place.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Time Out Global

Burger King is offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge this July

From all-you-can-eat sushi to unlimited oysters, Tokyo’s got a lot of restaurant deals that will have you well-fed and satisfied. Now, Burger King Japan is getting in on the trend by offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge, featuring its brand new Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger. The OTT burger is...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Salon

Why haven't we been storing canned food like this all along?

There are a few types of canned goods I always keep stocked in my pantry—I like to have a few jars of black beans and kidney beans (for chili, of course), as well as crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and chicken broth, just to name a few. However, to this day, I still haven't figured out a great way to store canned food. Stacking in the cupboard is just asking for disaster, and the can dispenser I recently bought takes up a whole lot of space and doesn't fit cans of different sizes. It left me thinking: There has to be a better way to store canned goods, right?
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Chocolate Bar Recall Issued

Canadian consumers are being warned against eating a popular chocolate bar due to an undeclared allergen. On June 23, Crave Stevia brand's All Natural Dark Chocolate was recalled and began to be pulled from store shelves. The recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency after it was determined the chocolate bars may contain milk, which was not declared on the label of the product.
FOOD & DRINKS
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy