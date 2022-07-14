ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Zoo Knoxville's newest lion cub has died, a 'devastating and heartbreaking' loss

By Carol Z. Shane
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 5 days ago

UPDATE: Zoo Knoxville staff were devastated to announce on Friday the death of their 4-week-old lion cub.

The cub was injured on Thursday after a necessary medical procedure for her mother, Amara, who was sedated to be treated for acute renal deficiency.

While coming out of anesthesia, Amara injured her cub. Despite immediate intervention by the veterinary team, the cub died of her injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SAvBe_0gfEl1Hb00

Amara is being closely monitored for signs of distress or grief in addition to being treated for her ongoing kidney issues, zoo officials said. She has recovered from anesthesia and is resting comfortably with no noticeable signs of agitation. If she remains stable, she will be reunited with Upepo, her male companion.

“This is a devastating and heartbreaking loss,” said Lisa New, Zoo Knoxville’s President and CEO. "It was the request of her keepers that (the cub) be named ‘Zuri’, which is Swahili for ‘beautiful’, and that is how we will remember her."

The birth of another endangered African lion cub at Zoo Knoxville was thrilling news. The female cub, born on June 16, was the third offspring of father Upepo and mother Amara, and a full sibling to 6-month-old cubs Magi and Anga .

Zoo Knoxville and big cat fans may remember that Amara was not able to nurse her first two cubs, born Dec. 21, owing to complications during delivery that included lifesaving measures by her care team, followed by a lengthy recovery period. Instead, following state-of-the-art protocols, a team of caregivers hand-fed and nurtured her cubs around the clock. Magi and Anga are now healthy, active young lions.

This time around, Amara again experienced complications; after the birth, she continued to show signs of labor but when she didn’t progress an ultrasound was performed, showing a stillborn cub lodged in the birth canal.

Emergency surgery was quickly performed by veterinarians from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. The surgery was successful, but Amara was slow to rebound, and further tests showed acute renal insufficiency. She  was treated with medication and showing improvement. Her care team is cautiously optimistic that they can continue to manage the condition, and the latest report was that she was bright and acting more like her usual self.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eh7OI_0gfEl1Hb00

Amara was able to appropriately nurse and care for her cub.

Phil Colclough, Director of Animals, Conservation and Education for 26 years at Zoo Knoxville, said that Amara and Upepo’s pairing was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)’s cooperatively managed Species Survival Plan (SSP) Program.

“The SSP recommends breedings all over the U.S. They enable us to maintain the same genetic diversity as their wild counterparts.” The adult lions were brought to Zoo Knoxville for a lengthy period of courtship, resulting in the December 2021 births — a first litter for both — and, most recently, their third cub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZU03_0gfEl1Hb00

At the zoo: Zoo Knoxville workers are 'mothering' new baby chimp — here's why

We ain't lion: Zoo Knoxville’s new cubs are the cutest

The cubs are extremely important to the population of lions in the care of zoos accredited by the AZA, who work collaboratively as part of the African Lion Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) program to ensure a future for the species.

SAFE also partners with organizations in Africa to reduce conflict between farmers and lions, increase monitoring of the number and location of lions, and address habitat loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mk824_0gfEl1Hb00

In partnership with the Lion Recovery Fund and Disney's Protect the Pride campaign, the goal of the SAFE Program is to double the number of lions in the wild by 2050.

Zoo Knoxville also supports the Ruaha Carnivore Project in East Africa, an initiative of Lion Landscapes, which also works directly with communities in its conservation efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PEIp_0gfEl1Hb00

Every Zoo Knoxville ticket bought, every donation made, goes in part to support these global efforts on behalf of endangered African lions.

“Zoos are arguably the largest wildlife conservation movement in the world,” said zoo executive director New. “We are a wonderful, educational, fun place to visit, but there’s a focus behind what we do. It all goes back to supporting our mission, which is to inspire action and save wildlife and wild places.”

Shopper News: Highlighting what's happening in your community
Facebook | Twitter | Website | Email
Enjoy community content and premium perks while supporting strong local journalism. Visit knoxnews.com/subscribe .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Zoo Knoxville's newest lion cub has died, a 'devastating and heartbreaking' loss

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Sharon Leinart: Missing from Knoxville for 9 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The last time Sharon Leinart’s sister heard from her, Sharon said she had been picked up by someone and family presumed she was staying at their home. That was on January 26, 2013. In the nine year since then, there has been no communication....
WATE

Florida couple loses engagement ring in Gatlinburg flood

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — After hundreds of people were evacuated from the Greenbrier Campground Tuesday night, many campers lost their belongings, and even vehicles were destroyed. Mallory Bole and her husband were among the visitors that had to evacuate, but unlike some of the others, an item they lost had a price tag of sentimental […]
GATLINBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Pets & Animals
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WATE

Meet Kuzco this week’s Young-Williams Pet of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kuzco is this week’s Young-Williams pet of the week. The shelter says he has quickly become one of their favorites. He is seven years old boxer, and loves his walks. The shelter says he even carries a toy with him. He also loves to say hi to everyone he sees.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBKR

Look at All These Fall Festivals Coming to Gatlinburg & East Tennessee

During a recent brutal heatwave, I was already saying OUT LOUD how I was longing for the arrival of fall. I don't like wishing for it so early in July; there's still so much summer left. But hey, high heat and humidity forced my hand. Of course, SINCE then, we've had really nice days that were warm but with far less humidity. And I'll take that all day long.
GATLINBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lion Cub#Zoo Knoxville#Zoos#Our Zoo#Swahili#African#Magi
knoxvilledailysun.com

Follow Me to Tennessee: Tennessee Migration Report

KNOXVILLE -- East Tennessee is seeing huge increases in relocation interest in 2022. Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood are experiencing the greatest increases, according to search data from moving company booking website moveBuddha.com. The company just released a new data report dedicated to exploring moving trends across Tennessee. The data shows an increasing interest in moves to the East. Top cities to move to are Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pets
crossvillenews1st.com

HERE IS THE LIST FOR BACK TO SCHOOL DATES FOR EACH SCHOOL DISTRICT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The end of summer vacation is quickly approaching and parents are preparing to send their children back to school. Here’s when each school district starts classes. Classes begin/staggered start: July 18. First day of school: July 22. Classes begin/staggered start: Aug. 8. Regular school schedule...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Train Vs. Truck in Oliver Springs

Around 8:40pm tonight (Saturday, July 16, 2022) a truck was struck by a train as a father and son were crossing the tracks in downtown Oliver Springs. Lewis Braden posted on Facebook that he and his father were merely seconds from being hit dead center of the truck. The truck was severely damaged but the two occupants escaped major injuries.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WMAZ

Tennessee police mourn sudden death of 4-year-old K-9 Odin

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — The Rockwood Police Department is mourning after one of its beloved partners, K-9 Odin, died suddenly. Odin unexpectedly died on July 5 a few months before his fifth birthday, according to police. His handler, K-9 Officer Charles Haubrich, said the two became partners on June 1,...
ROCKWOOD, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy