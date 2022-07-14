Zoo Knoxville's newest lion cub has died, a 'devastating and heartbreaking' loss

UPDATE: Zoo Knoxville staff were devastated to announce on Friday the death of their 4-week-old lion cub.

The cub was injured on Thursday after a necessary medical procedure for her mother, Amara, who was sedated to be treated for acute renal deficiency.

While coming out of anesthesia, Amara injured her cub. Despite immediate intervention by the veterinary team, the cub died of her injuries.

Amara is being closely monitored for signs of distress or grief in addition to being treated for her ongoing kidney issues, zoo officials said. She has recovered from anesthesia and is resting comfortably with no noticeable signs of agitation. If she remains stable, she will be reunited with Upepo, her male companion.

“This is a devastating and heartbreaking loss,” said Lisa New, Zoo Knoxville’s President and CEO. "It was the request of her keepers that (the cub) be named ‘Zuri’, which is Swahili for ‘beautiful’, and that is how we will remember her."

The birth of another endangered African lion cub at Zoo Knoxville was thrilling news. The female cub, born on June 16, was the third offspring of father Upepo and mother Amara, and a full sibling to 6-month-old cubs Magi and Anga .

Zoo Knoxville and big cat fans may remember that Amara was not able to nurse her first two cubs, born Dec. 21, owing to complications during delivery that included lifesaving measures by her care team, followed by a lengthy recovery period. Instead, following state-of-the-art protocols, a team of caregivers hand-fed and nurtured her cubs around the clock. Magi and Anga are now healthy, active young lions.

This time around, Amara again experienced complications; after the birth, she continued to show signs of labor but when she didn’t progress an ultrasound was performed, showing a stillborn cub lodged in the birth canal.

Emergency surgery was quickly performed by veterinarians from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. The surgery was successful, but Amara was slow to rebound, and further tests showed acute renal insufficiency. She was treated with medication and showing improvement. Her care team is cautiously optimistic that they can continue to manage the condition, and the latest report was that she was bright and acting more like her usual self.

Amara was able to appropriately nurse and care for her cub.

Phil Colclough, Director of Animals, Conservation and Education for 26 years at Zoo Knoxville, said that Amara and Upepo’s pairing was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)’s cooperatively managed Species Survival Plan (SSP) Program.

“The SSP recommends breedings all over the U.S. They enable us to maintain the same genetic diversity as their wild counterparts.” The adult lions were brought to Zoo Knoxville for a lengthy period of courtship, resulting in the December 2021 births — a first litter for both — and, most recently, their third cub.

The cubs are extremely important to the population of lions in the care of zoos accredited by the AZA, who work collaboratively as part of the African Lion Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) program to ensure a future for the species.

SAFE also partners with organizations in Africa to reduce conflict between farmers and lions, increase monitoring of the number and location of lions, and address habitat loss.

In partnership with the Lion Recovery Fund and Disney's Protect the Pride campaign, the goal of the SAFE Program is to double the number of lions in the wild by 2050.

Zoo Knoxville also supports the Ruaha Carnivore Project in East Africa, an initiative of Lion Landscapes, which also works directly with communities in its conservation efforts.

Every Zoo Knoxville ticket bought, every donation made, goes in part to support these global efforts on behalf of endangered African lions.

“Zoos are arguably the largest wildlife conservation movement in the world,” said zoo executive director New. “We are a wonderful, educational, fun place to visit, but there’s a focus behind what we do. It all goes back to supporting our mission, which is to inspire action and save wildlife and wild places.”

