Hazlet Town Center is jumping with these new stores

HAZLET - Urban Air Adventure Park, an indoor family entertainment facility, is coming to Hazlet Town Center on Route 35.

Pierson Commercial, a retail commercial real estate brokerage in Marlboro, said Urban Air is among the new tenants that have signed leases at Hazlet Town Center, a shopping center at the corner of Route 35 and Bethany Road. The other new tenants are CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice and AT&T Wireless. Bubbakoo's Burritos and Panera Bread have opened recently.

The retail center, formerly saddled with large vacancies from the departure of Kmart and Pathmark, has gone through an extensive makeover. It is now anchored by Burlington and Aldi. Construction of a Wawa convenience store with fuel station at the northeast corner is expected to start soon.

"Within a short period of time, Hazlet Town Center has been transformed into a high-profile lifestyle and experiential services destination within the sought-after, in-demand, Hazlet/Holmdel/Middletown Route 35 retail submarket," said Gregg Medvin, vice president of Pierson Commercial who represented the landlord in the leases.

Urban Air, which is leasing 39,699 square feet, anticipates an opening in the first half of 2023, Medvin added. It is the second of the trampoline parks to open in this area. The first, in Toms River, opened in 2019.

Tenant representatives were: Stephen Carrozza of Metro Commercial and Matt Kenderian of Jeffery Realty for Urban Air Adventure Park; Gary Krauss of Pierson Commercial for Bubbakoo's Burritos, which has leased 1,825 square feet; and Jack Kahn of Jack Kahn Realty Services Corp. for AT&T Wireless, which is leasing 2,031 square feet.

"Anchored by recent tenant additions of Burlington and Aldi, which bookend Urban Air, the shopping center appeals to a diverse slate of tenants, from national and local service providers to medical, fitness and restaurant providers," he said in a statement.

The Hazlet Town Center is a joint venture between Onyx Equities and Siguler Gulf & Co. Since being acquired, it has undergone façade improvements and a rebranding. The new owners also broke up the large Kmart and Pathmark spaces, which allowed for more desirable tenants, such as Aldi and Burlington. For instance, Planet Fitness moved across the shopping center, freeing space for Panera Bread and other new tenants.

"Hazlet Town Center is an integral fixture within this highly desirable trade market, where we are committed to enhancing the immediate-area's lifestyle choices," said Matthew P. Flath, vice president of asset management at Onyx Equities in a statement. "By repositioning Hazlet Town Center, we are ensuring the shopping center's longevity as a center of commerce as well as a community gathering place."

Pierson Commercial is engaged in negotiations for the remaining spaces in the center, including 2,792-square-foot and 4,200-square-foot spaces.

David P. Willis, an award-winning business writer, has covered business and consumer news at the Asbury Park Press for more than 20 years. He writes APP.com's What's Going There column and can be reached at dwillis@gannettnj.com. Join his What's Going There page on Facebook for updates.