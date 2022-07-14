ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NH

Seton Academy approved to open new Catholic school in Rochester. Here's what to expect

By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 5 days ago
ROCHESTER — Seton Academy moved a step closer to opening as a new Catholic school in the city.

A local group began to form the school after the Manchester diocese announced it was closing the more than century-old private St. Elizabeth Seton School in Rochester. The move was part of a consolidation of Catholic schools in the Tri-Cities. Parents of grades pre-K through 8 students were invited to enroll their children at St. Mary Academy in Dover.

Organizers of the new Seton Academy want to give an option for pre-high school students to go to Catholic school in Rochester. This week, the city Planning Board approved the new school's use of Holy Rosary Parish at 189 North Main St.

The closure of St. Elizabeht Seton School was attributed to financial issues and shrinking enrollment at the Rochester school, which was down to 64 students.

School expected to open in September

The Planning Board accepted the application for the new school as complete and allowed a conditional use approval, with a few housekeeping items remaining to be completed.

That means the school, approved by the diocese for grades K-8, expects to open Sept. 6 as organizers planned.

Packy Campbell, one of the Seton Foundation incorporators whose children are graduates of St. Elizabeth Seton School, said there was a site visit by the New Hampshire Department of Education last week. The city's approval puts the school on track to open..

"We needed that form for the department of education application," Campbell said. "I see no reason now that we will not be ready to open in September."

Details on students, tuition and more

Campbell said the board expects they will open with 40 to 60 students. He said more may sign on now that approvals are in place, and they can actively begin recruitment.

"Holy Rosary has a nice church hall with six really nice classrooms," Campbell said. "We got permission to open classes there. We are not a 100% state-funded school in a government institution, but we will offer a scholarship fund and parents can get the adequate education grant money."

Tuition will be $6,000 per year, about $150 a week. Campbell said parents can apply for a $3,400 a year scholarship if they meet income guidelines, and with the average adequate education grant, can reduce the cost to around $43 a week.

"We have our mission statement, our handbook ready," he said. "A lot of hard work has gone into this and we are all excited at how well things are coming together."

Two teachers have been hired and they are interviewing for a junior high teacher and a headmaster. Michael Pelletier who taught at St. Elizabeth Seton School is acting headmaster right now, but Campbell said the board wants him to be able to devote his time to his position as president of the board.

Parents can learn more by emailing info@seton.academy or calling 603-833-1952.

"We are fundraising and we have a golf tournament coming up on Friday, Aug. 19, at Nippo Lake Golf Club in Barrington," Campbell said.

Rochester sees only minor updates needed

City Planner Shanna Saunders said the city recommended conditional approval and accepting the site plan. She said there had already been a walk-through of some city services like inspection of water and plumbing. The new school still needs sign off from the fire department for life safety approval, which the school could not open without.

Attorney Jim Shannon, a member of the Seton Academy Board, assured the planners all concerns will be addressed before the beginning of the school year.

"There are a few modifications to the building needed," said Shannon. "We had a fire and life safety inspection on June 15. We know we need a carbon monoxide detector, panic doors and emergency lights. We will take care of all those details so we can open and start getting ready by Aug. 11."

More support wanted for new school

Campbell said the Seton Foundation is still looking for volunteers and benefactors, to help with fundraising and to serve the school or on the board. Anyone interested in learning more can email to setonfoundationorg@gmail.com, or call 603-833-1952.

Seton Foundation registered with the state of New Hampshire on April 12 as a domestic nonprofit corporation type with the address 123 Washington St., Rochester. It is seeking 501(c)(3) nonprofit status.

