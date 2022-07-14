ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

You don't need to drive to Maine. Where to get lobster rolls in Chittenden County.

By Elizabeth Murray, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago
Lobster isn't native to Lake Champlain, but some Chittenden County restaurants still try to bring the taste of the sea to this landlocked state with a classic lobster roll.

Depending on where you go, the fare varies — some lobster rolls feature mayonnaise mixed with slabs of the crustacean's meat, while others have butter. And, one place gets a bit fancy with lemon aoli.

Some of the restaurants also come with a lake view, while others are no-frills local institutions.

While not an exhaustive list, here are some of the places that locals and visitors can go if they're craving lobster rolls.

Bleu

This is one of the few downtown Burlington restaurants with lobster rolls where customers won't also get the view of the lake, but that doesn't seem to detract from the overall dining experience. The restaurant, which is attached to the Burlington Courtyard Harbor Hotel, gets 4.2 out of 5 stars on Google, and 4.3 out of 5 on OpenTable. The lobster roll only appears on the restaurant's dinner menu, so you may be out of luck if you're hoping to have it for brunch. Bleu is also one of the pricier options on this list, but the only price listed for the lobster roll on its website is "market price."

Bleu Northeast Kitchen, 25 Cherry Street, Burlington.www.bleuvt.com

Farmers and Foragers

What started as a food truck now has a more permanent seasonal location on the Burlington waterfront, where food is still served out of the truck, but customers can sit at tables under a tent and admire the view of Lake Champlain. Farmers and Foragers also enters into the great lobster roll debate by serving its roll tossed with brown butter. Comments on the eatery's social media pages give the lobster rolls rave reviews. The price listed for the roll is "market price."

Farmers and Foragers Dockside, 75 Penny Lane, Burlington.vtfarmersandforagers.com

Ray's Seafood Market and Restaurant

We couldn't have a lobster roll list without including this local institution. Many locals admit that it's a "no frills" eating experience, but Ray's has been around for decades and is well-known in the community. The business began in 1949, "with one truck, lots of ice, hauling lobsters from Maine," its website says. It officially became a restaurant two years later. The eatery remains family-owned and operated. The lobster roll is one of the least expensive you'll be able to find in Chittenden County, listed at $16.95 on the online menu.

Ray's Seafood Market and Restaurant, 7 Pinecrest Drive, Essex Junction.raysseafood.com

Rotisserie

This family-owned-and-operated restaurant has a lobster roll that seems to appear more often on the list of specials than on the main menu, according to its Facebook page. The 4 oz. roll offered can be served up hot or cold, and it goes for $22.95.

Rotisserie Family Restaurant, 1355 Williston Rd., South Burlington.rotisserievt.com

Route 7 Liquor and Deli

The liquor store and deli along Shelburne Road may not be the first place people would think of for a lobster roll. At least one Google reviewer writes that the lobster roll is "some of the freshest and best I've had inland." Another writes that the lobster roll at the deli is the "best deal around and super tasty to boot." The roll goes for $18.99, according to the deli's menu posted to Facebook.

Previous coverage of Route 7 Liquor and Deli:

Route 7 Liquor and Deli, 2659 Shelburne Rd., Shelburne. facebook.com/lobstahguy

Shanty on the Shore

People eating lobster rolls at Shanty on the Shore can soak up sunrays while taking in views of Lake Champlain. Chunks of lobster are "lightly tossed" with mayonnaise and celery at this downtown Burlington eatery. The fee for such an experience is listed as "market price" on the restaurant's menu.

Shanty on the Shore, 181 Battery Street, Burlington. shantyontheshore.com/home

Splash at the Boathouse

If you want to sit right next to Lake Champlain, pull up a chair at Splash. The restaurant is located right next to where boats dock on the waterfront, so diners literally have a front-row seat to lake activity and the Adirondacks beyond. This restaurant also weighs in on the great mayo vs. butter debate for lobster rolls as they make their roll with "a hint" of mayonnaise. The roll, which also features celery and lemon on a grilled bun, goes for $29.

Splash at the Boathouse, 0 College Street, Burlington. splashattheboathouse.com

Spot on the Dock

Just two blocks down from Splash, another restaurant allows diners a spot on their dock to enjoy more views of Lake Champlain along with their food. Spot on the Dock is open from mid-May through late September. It has a bit of a fancier spin on the mayonnaise vs. butter debate as it makes its lobster roll with lemon aoli. Served on a brioche bun with chips and a pickle, the meal costs $30.

The Spot on the Dock, 1 King St., Burlington.spotonthedock.com

Contact Elizabeth Murray at emurray@freepressmedia.com or at 802-310-8585. Follow her on Twitter at @LizMurrayBFP.

Comments / 2

