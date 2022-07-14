ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington Free Press sports photo of the year results

By Jacob Rousseau and Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFXo0_0gfEkjsP00

And the winner is...

Joel Marquardt's decisive goal in the Division I boys soccer championship is the inaugural Free Press sports photo of the year.

The photo, taken by Paul Lamontagne, received 55.24% of the 9,386 votes tallied in the contest. Marquardt's winner came in the final minutes of the championship to lift Essex to the title, 2-1, over South Burlington at Buck Hard Field.

"I'm a huge fan of backgrounds in photos," Lamontagne said. "I love when there are fans in the background. It's the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat all in the same photo."

D-I boys soccer championship: Essex scores last-minute goal to shock South Burlington

Marquardt's winner collected 5,182 votes for top honors and gave Essex its first state crown in 11 years after falling in the championship the previous season.

Essex boys hockey finished in second with 2,116 votes and Essex football took third place after tallying 1,410 votes.

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX.

Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter: @ByJacobRousseau.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Sports
Local
Vermont Sports
City
South Burlington, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Essex, VT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essex Boys#Burlington Free Press#Division#Https Bit Ly 2mgsfvx
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy