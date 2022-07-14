Burlington Free Press sports photo of the year results

And the winner is...

Joel Marquardt's decisive goal in the Division I boys soccer championship is the inaugural Free Press sports photo of the year.

The photo, taken by Paul Lamontagne, received 55.24% of the 9,386 votes tallied in the contest. Marquardt's winner came in the final minutes of the championship to lift Essex to the title, 2-1, over South Burlington at Buck Hard Field.

"I'm a huge fan of backgrounds in photos," Lamontagne said. "I love when there are fans in the background. It's the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat all in the same photo."

Marquardt's winner collected 5,182 votes for top honors and gave Essex its first state crown in 11 years after falling in the championship the previous season.

Essex boys hockey finished in second with 2,116 votes and Essex football took third place after tallying 1,410 votes.

