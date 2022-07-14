ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Columbia State To Host Virtual Reconnect Information Sessions

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFZAw_0gfEkda300
Photo by Michael Carpenter

(COLUMBIA, Tenn. – July 12, 2022) – – – Columbia State Community College will host virtual Tennessee Reconnect information sessions during the months of July and August.

Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar scholarship that provides free tuition for adults to attend a community college. The initiative is designed to help adults enter college to gain new skills, advance in the workplace and fulfill lifelong dreams of completing a degree or credential.

“We are thankful to be able to provide the local community with easy access to information about Tennessee Reconnect by hosting virtual information sessions,” said Joni Allison, Columbia State coordinator of Adult Student Services. “Tennessee Reconnect provides a wonderful opportunity for eligible adults to retool their skills and attend Columbia State tuition-free.”

To be eligible for Tennessee Reconnect, students must meet the following requirements:

  • Haven’t earned an associate or bachelor’s degree.
  • Have been a Tennessee resident for at least one year.
  • Complete the Free Application For Federal Student Aid and be determined as an independent student.
  • Be admitted to Columbia State and enroll in a degree or certificate program.
  • Must attend at least part-time (6 credit hours).

To view the full list of steps to apply, or to sign up for an information session, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Reconnect.

July 14 2 – 3 p.m.

July 16 10 – 11 a.m.

July 18 6 – 7 p.m.

July 21 2 – 3 p.m.

July 25 6 – 7 p.m.

July 28 2 – 3 p.m.

July 30 10 – 11 a.m.

August 1 6 – 7 p.m.

August 4

2 – 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Allison at 931.540.2655 or by email at [email protected].

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

Kroger Fulfillment Network, LLC to Establish Operations in Nashville, Creating 180 New Jobs

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Kroger Fulfillment Network, LLC officials announced that Kroger Co., America’s largest grocery retailer, will offer more Americans product delivery through the addition of a “spoke” facility in Nashville, Tennessee. The approximately 40,000-square-foot facility...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Columbia, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
Cheatham County Source

Engage Tennessee’s Rich History at These 5 State Parks

A quick getaway can be just what’s needed to get back into the rhythms of everyday life. Even two days spent in nature can reset our minds and bodies. Engage with Tennessee’s rich history while enjoying the outdoors. From east to west, you’ll find state parks that allow you to step into the past and experience the history that shaped Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

MTSU Management Professor Nelson Named Top Educator by Nashville Education Alliance

A Nashville education alliance has named longtime MTSU management professor Millicent Nelson as its top higher education professional for 2022. The Greater Nashville Alliance of Black School Educators will formally recognize Nelson, an 18-year veteran of the Jennings A. Jones College of Business and currently an associate professor, during a virtual ceremony in late August as the recipient of the 2022 GNABSE Outstanding Higher Educator of the Year Award.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee Counties Fastest Growing in State

Middle Tennessee has continued to grow even through the pandemic. According to 2020 Census Bureau data, about 35 people a day are moving into the Nashville MSA. While that is down from 2015 when the number was twice that, educational opportunities, the quality of life and jobs continue to draw people from all over the country. The top four fastest growing counties in the state can be found in Middle Tennessee according to stacker.com.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adult Student Services
Cheatham County Source

Southern Festival of Books Announces Lineup of Award-winning Authors, Poets, and Literary Legends

Annual festival brings literary and cultural leaders to Nashville for panels, readings and discussions. Humanities Tennessee today announced the initial lineup of award-winning, bestselling authors who will headline the 34th Annual Southern Festival of Books, taking place in person at War Memorial Plaza and the Nashville Public Library’s main branch Oct. 14-16, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Early Voting Underway for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election

Early voting is underway for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election. Primary elections will be held for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), Tennessee House of Representatives, and Republican and. Democratic State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman (all districts). General. elections will be held...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Bolsters Communications Department with New Team Members

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) and John C. Tune Airport®, (JWN®) welcomes two seasoned public relations professionals to its communications team. Paul Lindsley joins BNA as the Director, Corporate Communications, and Olivia Parven joins as Manager, Corporate Communications. “Our communications team is an integral part of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Cheatham County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Celebrates First of its Kind Community Paramedics Class

Ascension Saint Thomas hosted the first community paramedicine class in Middle Tennessee approved by the Tennessee Department EMS Board. The three-month program prepared paramedics to provide holistic and competent at-home care to members of the community, thus reducing ER visits and hospital admissions while improving access to care. “When Ascension...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

David Neumann Named Forestry Business Consultant for Tennessee Department of Agriculture

Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. announces the addition of David Neumann to the Business Development Division of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA). Neumann brings 30 years of experience in the forest management industry and will serve as the division’s Forestry Business Consultant. He will support the growth of...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee Blood Supply Hits Critically Low Levels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 13, 2022) – Middle Tennessee’s blood supply is in dire need of replenishment, according to Blood Assurance. On Wednesday, the nonprofit had just 19 units of the universal blood type, O-negative, on its shelves. Blood Assurance likes to have at least 180 units of O-negative available every day to send to local hospitals. Additionally, the organization reported low inventory numbers related to O-positive, A-positive and A-negative blood types.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Owners And Operators Of Japanese Restaurants Indicted In Conspiracies Related To Harboring Undocumented Workers

NASHVILLE – A nine-count federal indictment, unsealed today, charges four individuals with conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers while employing them to work at various mid-state restaurants, harboring undocumented workers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The indictment also charges these individuals and another person with conspiracy to defraud the United States by failing to collect and pay employment taxes to the IRS.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

G.O.D. Int’l is Recognized Through Big Payback Fundraiser

Founder & CEO Gregg Garner Selected Fundraiser Cause: “Bridge The Education Gap”. In the last two years, G.O.D. Int’l has highlighted specific causes during the fundraiser. In 2022, the founder and CEO of G.O.D. Int’l, Gregg Garner, selected the cause “bridging the education gap.” He highlighted that education is a fundamental human right, and it needs our attention more now than ever. The global pandemic exacerbated a global problem of unequal access to quality education. G.O.D. Int’l has two academic institutions: the Institute for G.O.D. (a college) and the Academy for G.O.D. (a private K-12 school) as well the CASE afterschool program that operates at four Nashville middle schools. The Big Payback provided the opportunity to raise awareness about the education gap AND raise funds to make good education available to kids in Nashville and around the world.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Skilled Workforce Adopts Hytch Rewards to Deliver Cash Incentives to Every Employee Driving to Nashville’s Booming Construction Sites

A skilled labor shortage is hitting the construction industry particularly hard, while the war in Ukraine has pushed the price of fuel to all new highs. Employers facing this perfect storm are scrambling to adopt new technology like Hytch Rewards to instantly implement a new type of employee benefit: delivering fair and fast fuel reimbursement for the commute to work.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy