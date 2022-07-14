ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Journal

Stealing grease? Borrowing dogs? Here are 7 of N.C.'s strangest laws

By Todd Wetherington, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106PKq_0gfEkavs00

Ever borrowed some pine straw from a neighbor’s yard or stayed in a motel room with someone of the opposite sex to whom you weren't married? If so, take caution: In North Carolina, if they meet certain parameters, these acts could place you on the wrong side of the law.

While every region has its own unusual or unique laws, the Tar Heel state stands out for some of the strangest legislation to be found in the lower 48. So if you’re considering a drunken Bingo binge or find yourself coveting the neighbor's grease vat, you might want to think twice.

Here is a look at seven of the kookiest North Carolina laws still on the books.

Operating as a professional psychic

While novices are free to ply their trade uninhibited, North Carolina prohibits you from operating as a professional psychic or professional fortune-teller. Simply registering as a ”professional” is classed as illegal in the state.

General Statute 14-401.5 “It shall be unlawful for any persons to practice the arts of phrenology, palmistry, fortune-telling and other crafts of a similar kind.”

Sharing a bedroom with the opposite sex/lying about marriage

If you’re considering getting up to a bit of the old hanky panky, you better put a ring on it in North Carolina.

Any man and woman who are not married and are found occupying the same bedroom in any hotel, public inn or boarding house for any "immoral purpose" may be found guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor. And don't try to skirt the rules by lying about your marital status.

That loophole was sealed shut when the law was first put on the books in 1907. General Statute 14-186.

Stealing pine needles or pine straw

Don’t get caught purloining anything left behind by the state’s abundant species of pine trees. A person can be found guilty of a Class H felony if they take, or help take any pine needles or pine straw from land where notices, signs, or posters prohibit the raking or removal of pine needles or pine straw.

General Statute 14-159.7: “If any person shall take and carry away, or shall aid in taking or carrying away, any pine needles or pine straw being produced on the land of another person upon which land notices, signs, or posters prohibiting the raking or removal of pine needles or pine straw have been placed…with the intent to steal the pine needles or pine straw, that person shall be guilty of a Class H felony.”

Stealing over $1,000 of grease

Making off with pine straw isn’t the only unusual thievery frowned upon in North Carolina. State lawmakers have deemed the stealing of kitchen grease to be a particularly heinous crime.

Carrying away any container of waste kitchen grease without consent could get you charged with a Class H felony. However, the value of the kitchen grease must total $1,000 or more in order to qualify as a felony. Anything less and you’ll only face a Class 1 misdemeanor.

General Statute 14-79.2: “It shall be unlawful for any person to do any of the following:(1) Take and carry away, or aid in taking or carrying away, any waste kitchen grease container or the waste kitchen grease contained therein, which container bears a notice that unauthorized removal is prohibited without written consent of the owner of the container. (2) Place a label on a waste kitchen grease container knowing that it is owned by another person in order to claim ownership of the container.”

Holding an organizational meeting while wearing a mask

Though thankfully it doesn’t appear to have been enforced during COVID-19, under North Carolina law if you are over the age of 16 your face must be clearly visible and your voice plainly heard when participating in an organized meeting. Wearing anything with the intention to disguise your identity in any way is forbidden. This also includes organized demonstrations in the state of NC.

General Statute 14-12.10: “No person or persons at least 16 years of age shall while wearing a mask, hood or device whereby the person, face or voice is disguised so as to conceal the identity of the wearer, hold any manner of meeting, or make any demonstration upon the private property of another unless such person or persons shall first obtain from the owner or occupier of the property his or her written permission to do so."

Borrowing your neighbor’s dog

Don’t even think about taking off with your neighbor’s pooch, or several other animals, without their consent.

In North Carolina, it’s illegal to take your neighbor’s dog, horse, gelding, mare, or mule without them knowing. Even if your intention is to take the animal for temporary purposes and then return it, you might be facing a Class 2 misdemeanor.

General Statute 14-82: “If any person shall unlawfully take and carry away any horse, gelding, mare, mule, or dog, the property of another person, secretly and against the will of the owner of such property, with intent to deprive the owner of the special or temporary use of the same, or with the intent to use such property for a special or temporary purpose, the person so offending shall be guilty of a class 2 misdemeanor.”

Serving alcohol while playing Bingo

If you’re planning for a boozy night out at the local Bingo parlor, think again. In North Carolina it’s illegal to host any game that includes gambling, such as Bingo, in an establishment that serves alcohol. Hosting any form of gambling while serving alcohol opens you up for a Class 2 misdemeanor charge. And in the case of Bingo, specifically, no game must exceed a period of five hours in a public space.

General Statute 14-293: “If any keeper of an ordinary or other house of entertainment, or of a house wherein alcoholic beverages are retailed, shall knowingly suffer any game, at which money or property, or anything of value, is bet...to be played in any such house, or in any part of the premises occupied therewith; or shall furnish persons so playing or betting either on said premises or elsewhere with drink or other thing for their comfort or subsistence during the time of play, he shall be guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.”

Comments / 10

Guest
4d ago

These are funny! NC could rack up on some revenue if they charged everyone that’s not married but “sleeping” in same motel room and at the bingo parlors! 🤣

Reply
6
U S A !
4d ago

Every state still has stupid laws on the books that they just ignore now ! The city of Norfolk , Va had a law about how to dress a horse in public !

Reply
2
Related
WECT

A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As the saying goes, “One mans trash is another mans treasure.”. In the case of the Cape Fear Explorers, that treasure comes in the form of historical artifacts hidden in southeastern North Carolina. Like a 1700′s blue Russian trade bead found recently in Leland by explorer Jacob O’Briant.
LELAND, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina school cafeteria worker scores big lottery win

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for a Wayne County woman. Martha Dixon, of Goldsboro, achieved her dream of winning a big lottery prize when her ticket in a Lucky For Life drawing won $25,000 a year for life, according to a press release from NCEL.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina launching crackdown on speeding

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Amid an alarming increase in the number of cars speeding over 100 mph during the past two years in the Southeast, Georgia and South Carolina will put Operation Slow Down into effect Monday. According to statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speed was a factor...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Grease#Crime#Palmistry
carolinajournal.com

First Lanternfly spotted in NC, sparking concern for ag industry

In June the first Spotted Lanternfly sighting in North Carolina happened in Forsyth County. In a news release, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the spotting occurred near Interstate 40 in Kernersville. Spotted Lanternflies have been a problem ever since they were first identified in 2014 in Pennsylvania. The...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Could North Carolina’s booming Hispanic population go red like in Texas, Florida?

Raleigh, NC – North Carolina’s Hispanic population continues to grow — from 5% of the state’s population in the 2000 census, to 8% in the 2010 census, to 11% in the 2020 census. This is still a lower percentage than America at large, which is 19% Hispanic, but the steady growth brings questions about how the increased Hispanic presence will impact the state’s politics. And despite being seen as a reliable voting-bloc for Democrats in the past, there are signs Hispanic Americans are becoming a new swing demographic.
FLORIDA STATE
The News & Observer

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’? We did some sleuthing.

Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is debuting on the big screen Friday. Since its release, the “Crawdads” book has captivated readers around the world, spending more than 160 weeks on the New York Times’ best sellers list to-date. Now, moviegoers will flock to theaters to see the people and places of the novel come to life in the film, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as protagonist Kya, also known as the “Marsh Girl.” The movie soundtrack features a song by Taylor Swift called “Carolina.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

NC to pay $7.5M to estate over wrongful conviction

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and its insurers will pay $7.5 million to the estate of a North Carolina man who was wrongfully convicted of a 1976 murder. Charles Ray Finch died in January at 83. He was freed from a North Carolina prison three years ago after a federal judge […]
WILSON, NC
NBC News

After two years in a coma, West Virginia woman wakes to name brother in attack

A West Virginia woman awoke from a years-long coma after being brutally attacked and identified her brother as the assailant, according to local reports. Wanda Palmer had been in a long term care facility in New Martinsville, West Virginia, after being beaten in her home in June of 2020, according to the West Virginia Metro News. When Palmer was discovered, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellenger said she was so savagely attacked, authorities thought she was dead, the paper reported.
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
Fox 46 Charlotte

States sending the most people to North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) – The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Bear sightings on the rise in western NC

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the time of year where bear sightings are more common - and police in western North Carolina are sharing tips for people who may have bears regularly on their property. Waynesville Police Department said to avoid bears in your area, secure your garbage...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In North Carolina?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
insideevs.com

VinFast Gets $1.2B In Incentives From North Carolina, Opens First US Stores

Vietnamese automaker VinFast continues to move fast, reporting two new major developments in the United States. The company has secured a $1.2 billion incentive package from the State of North Carolina for its EV manufacturing project and has announced the simultaneous opening of its first six US stores in California.
pommietravels.com

10 Best Freshwater Fishing Destinations in NC

Heads up: some of the links on this site are affiliate links. If you click and make a booking or purchase, I’ll make a commission (at no extra cost to you). I partner with companies I personally use and the $$ goes towards creating more awesome, free travel content.
HOBBIES
Sun Journal

Sun Journal

2K+
Followers
539
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bern, NC from New Bern Sun Journal.

 http://newbernsj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy