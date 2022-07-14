What Netflix's 'Heartstopper' gets right about teen LGBTQ life

Spoiler warning: I will be talking about the entire series in this review, including some major plot points. I implore you to watch “Heartstopper” on Netflix before reading the rest of this review.

Netflix has had an interesting track record of queer representation in what it allows on its platform. I am still sad about “I’m Not Okay With This” being canceled and “Riverdale” does not compare, no matter how much some people try to convince me.

When they announced the new release of “Heartstopper,” I was both hesitant and intrigued. With Netflix’s past with queer representation, I was expecting it to be an off-handed mention of gay people or an entire drama about queer trauma.

I was pleasantly proven wrong when I watched it alone one night in May or June.

I do not usually give out five-star ratings for queer shows, because there’s always something the directors get wrong about the representation.

This show deserves a perfect rating, however.

“Heartstopper” is a beautifully written and portrayed coming-of-age story that accurately displays the reality of being a queer teenager in modern times. Although it’s through the lens of a British political climate, I found myself relating heavily to both Charlie and Nick as they get together and navigate the difficulty of high school (or secondary school, as it is in the UK).

From a strict writing perspective, the story is gorgeously written and it does not leave any room for filler or drawn-out scenes between the drama. Each scene feels intentional and key to developing these well-written and rounded-out characters.

As a queer teenager who has experienced homophobic and transphobic instances of bullying, the scene in which they use the f-slur is so well done. When Nick was able to punch the bully in the face, I was cheering him on.

They addressed the true implications of being queer as a teenager so well that I could see myself in the characters as they struggled through it all.

The actors were incredible as well. I have loved following them on social media and watching them purposefully make homophobes and transphobes mad at various Pride events has been a true pleasure to watch.

Another part of the show that I loved was the references to Alice Oseman’s art. She originally wrote “Heartstopper” as a graphic novel, which I still really want to read.

When I learned about this, I became very nervous about how they would incorporate her incredible art style into the show. I have seen many shows where they do not do the art origins justice, and it ends up looking tacky and off-handed.

But, the motif of the leaves blowing past and the little hearts that they added in occasionally was perfect for both incorporating the original medium of the story and making those scenes so much more impactful.

I am absolutely looking forward to the next season of “Heartstopper,” and one thing that I really hope they explore more is Elle’s transgender identity.

Although they did mention instances of her not feeling truly accepted as a trans woman in the private school she moved to, I really hope they explore her identity more.

Black transgender women do not often get the best representation in media, especially today with the number of deaths in the transgender community being mostly this minority.

Yasmin Finney was incredible in portraying Elle this season, but I sincerely want her to be a more active role in the story going forward because her story feels so compelling to learn about.

They could explore her relationship with Tao Xu and how her transition into being a woman may impact those around her as she experiences various levels of discrimination from peers. There is so much to dig into with her character that I really hope they do, if not for the sake of black transgender women, but also for the entire transgender youth population that watches the show.

Overall, I love this show from the bottom of my heart and I am waiting for the "Stranger Things" hype to die down so Netflix can drop season two, and maybe season three, of “Heartstopper.” This show gets six stars out of five.

Roman Craig is a senior at Souderton Area High School in Pennsylvania. They are an avid reader, write for the student newspaper The Arrowhead and are on the color guard for the school's marching band.