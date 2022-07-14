The DIVAS entertaining tonight with Lyric series

VIRGINIA – The word “diva” means “a famous female singer of popular music.” And three women who make up The DIVAS certainly fill the bill — Rosie Gams, Shannon Gunderson and Sharon Rowbottom.

The Lyric Center for the Arts, a subsidiary of the Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance, is presenting the local musical trio at Remembering Marty Park (across Chestnut Street from the Lyric) at 7 p.m. today.

The concert is a continuation of the Lyric’s summer music series under the mural of legendary Virginian Marty Biondich.

“Like Marty made it his job to keep Virginia’s streets clean, it is the Lyric’s job to fill our community with all creative media,” said Lyric Center Executive Director Paul M. Gregersen. “The DIVAS are a perfect example of what we offer.”

The DIVAS are a musical performing trio with keyboard, guitar and percussion to enhance their 3-part harmony. The music style goes from the 1940s onward.

“The energy the DIVAS bring to the stage will make for a great evening of music outdoors,” Gregersen said.

Advanced tickets are available at lyriccenteronline.org and will also be available at the gate.

Audience members are encouraged to bring a comfortable chair. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside the Lyric Center Annex.

The Lyric Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation, with a mission of providing artistic and educational opportunities for children and adults across the Iron Range. For more information, visit lyriccenteronline.org, call (218) 741-5577, or stop by the Lyric at 510 Chestnut Street Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.