BORDENTOWN — Turn the lineup over for Joe G. That sounds like a rally cry which would be a lot of pressure for one player. Lucky for Hamilton Post 31 this summer and Steinert High this spring, those baseball teams had two very capable Joe Gs batting consecutively in the middle of their lineups – No. 3-hitting catcher Joe Giori and cleanup-batting first baseman Joey Gmitter – to handle such responsibility.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO