Big news, “American Idol” fans! Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are expecting their first child, and it’s a boy!. The “American Idol” winner’s rep confirmed the big news to PEOPLE. “We got a little man on the way,” McCreery shared with the media outlet. He then spoke about his and Gabi’s dream of having children. “We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life.”

MUSIC ・ 28 DAYS AGO