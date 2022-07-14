Buhl city wide infrastructure project is nearly complete

BUHL — The end is in sight for the city wide infrastructure replacement project in Buhl.

Buhl Mayor John Klarich on Wednesday said there are some punch list items that remain, including laying sod on boulevards.

“It’s basically 95 to 98 percent complete,” Klarich estimated, adding that City Forman Trent Pink is working with JPJ Engineering and Casper Construction on reviewing the punch list items.

Klarich noted the sod may take a little while as there is a sod shortage right now.

Buhl City CLerk Ryan Pervenanze said the total project cost is roughly $8.45 million and the city has received $3.7 million in grant dollars. That amount includes a number of alternate add ons including Woodbridge, Whiteside, Grant Location Road, a St. Louis County portion, and Pennsylvania Avenue and storm sewer.

“We are anticipating being approximately $100,000 under budget when all is said and done,” Pervenanze said via email on Wednesday.

Klarich said the city is retaining 5 percent of the net total until the project meets satisfaction.

Buhl, like other communities across the Iron Range, is working to reduce the amount of water entering the city’s wastewater system. A few years ago the city had its infrastructure televised and found cracked pipes, root intrusion among the issues that existed in its aging infrastructure system.

Wastewater from Buhl, Chisholm, Kinney and Great Scott Township is processed at the CIRSSD Craig S. Paulford facility located just off of Highway 169 between Buhl and Chisholm.

A portion of what cities are charged from the CIRSSD is a replacement fee of .50 cents per 1,000 gallons of wastewater that enters the CIRSSD plant.

Inflow is a term to describe clear surface water from rain and snowmelt that inappropriately drains directly into the sanitary sewer system. Infiltration, on the other hand, refers to groundwater that leaks into the sanitary sewer system through cracked or faulty sewer pipes. The two terms combined are commonly referred to as I & I, according to information provided by the CIRSSD.

If the participating cities are able to reduce the amount of inflow and infiltration coming into the wastewater collection system, it will ultimately save their utility customers money.

In a previous interview CIRSSD Executive Director Norm Miranda said the CIRSSD plant was designed to have extra capacity to allow for new development, so it’s important to keep flows from participating communities down in order to ensure there’s capacity for growth.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday the Buhl City Council took action on the following.

• Approved a pay application request from JPJ engineering in the amount of $18,7845, for work completed between Dec. 7, 2021 through June 25, 2022.

• Approved a pay application from Casper Construction for $586,560.

• Approved a pay application from Casper Construction in the amount of $123,778 as a partial payment for work completed on the Burnett Addition Project. The motion passed in a 4 to 1 vote with Councilor Brandin Carter opposing. Infrastructure work is under way at the future 10-lot development site, according to Klarich.

Estimated at $287,000, the Burnett Addition Project is being funded through a $150,000 grant secured from the St. Louis County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, and the remainder through a grant from Iron Range Resources as reported when the project was approved last year. City officials at that time, also made note of the financial benefit to the city through the sale of lots for single-family homes and property tax revenues.

• Accepted a donation from the Buhl Water Company for the Recreation Department.